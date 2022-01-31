Vivienne, youngest daughter of Angelina Jolie, shows simplicity with ripped jeans

In a blink Vivienne Marcheline, the youngest daughter of Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitthas ceased to be a tender girl to become a pretty young lady owner of a great simplicity.

Months away from her 14th birthday, the twin of knox lion has begun to show its own style by dressing very relaxed, natural and age-appropriate in all scenarios.

The times she has walked the red carpet hand in hand with her famous mom and her siblings, the teenager has always bet for outfits simple, comfortable and elegant.

Similarly, when he goes out into the streets with his mother, Vivienne shows that she is just another girl wearing basic clothes far from being in trend they allow you to feel free.

The last proof of this was given on January 24 when leaving shopping with Jolie in Los Angeles sheathed in a relaxed styling with which he showed his humility.

Angelina Jolie’s Youngest Daughter Shows Off Her Simple Style With Distressed Jeans

According to Daily Mail, the 46-year-old film director and her youngest daughter They were captured while doing some shopping at an Urban Outfitters branch last Monday night.

On his way out of the store on Melrose Avenue with a bag full of new clothes, apparently for his wardrobe, Vivienne monopolized the flashes with a look casual.

The 13-year-old’s outfit for the mother-daughter shopping date was made up of a simple gray t-shirt and relaxed, straight-cut ripped jeans.

The jeans of the younger sister of Zahara Y Shiloh They were a light wash with rips that exposed her knees and gave her a touch of cool to any outfit.

The born in France completed her fashion bet with a pair of black sneakers with white details Ideal to stay comfortable on a day of shopping.

Lastly, she finished off by wearing her short blonde hair tied in a low ponytail to keep his face clear covered by the mandatory mask to go out in a pandemic.

The teenager did not add any accessories to her look in her versatile distressed jeans, as neither did her mother, who looked elegant in a all black outfit.

The oscar winner he stuck to his uniform for casual outings wearing a sophisticated maxibrigo, a pair of open brown sandals with a sensible heel and black-rimmed glasses.

Likewise, the mother of six finished her classic and simple style leaving her brown hair loose and wearing a face mask black to protect yourself from covid-19.

In this way, not only was the close relationship between Angelina and Viviennetoo how much the young woman has grownwho is close to reaching his mother in height.