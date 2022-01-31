Violeta Isfel transforms into ‘Cruella’ and they call her the Mexican Emma Stone

The newspaper El Heraldo de México published that it was through her Instagram profile where the actress originally from Mexico City shared a photo session wearing the characteristic Cruella Vil makeup in black and white and assured that she did it because hundreds of her followers sent her messages to tell her that she looked a lot like the role played by Emma Stone, so she decided to please them by showing them how she would look dressed as the villain of the 101 Dalmatians.

Violeta Isfel turned 36 last Friday, June 11, and to celebrate she became Cruella, one of the Disney characters that is in fashion due to the recent release of the live-action film, which was played by Emma Stone and the reactions after their characterization were immediate because they look identical.

He assured that the photographs are a tribute to the work of Emma Stone, in addition, he mentioned that women should always dare to be who they want to be and closed his publication confirming that he had already seen the film and that he loved the production.

After the publication of the photographs, Violeta Isfel shared a video showing how the makeup process was to look like Cruella de Vil and explained that the artistic makeup work was carried out by Lizeth Montes de Oca.

In both publications, the praise for her beauty did not wait, in addition there were hundreds of followers who assured that she was identical to Emma Stone, so it did not take long for them to award her the title of “The Mexican Emma Stone” for her enormous resemblance to the American actress. 32 years old.

The photos shared by Violeta Isfel caused a stir on social networks and were very well received by her followers, since so far, said publication has accumulated nearly 100,000 likes and more than 770 comments, of which the majority are compliments, while that in the video of her transformation to Cruella she adds more than 40 thousand likes and has been reproduced thousands of times.