Video: They capture Kendall Jenner and Canelo together, this is the reason

The popular Mexican boxer Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and the American model Kendall Jenner They were captured at a dinner together at a prestigious restaurant in Los Angeles, California. both famous held a business meeting to discuss a possible agreement regarding the 818 Tequila brandwhich is owned by the daughter of Caitlyn and Kris Jenner.

The model was captured by various paparazzi arriving at the restaurant with a bottle of 818 Tequihea, which he did not carry when he left. Jenner was questioned by the media outside the restaurant; however, Kim Kardashian’s sister refused to speak.

Cinnamon Álvarez, for his part, was the one who confirmed that the dinner between the two was exclusively to do business around the tequila brand and that it was Kendall Jenner herself who sought him out for advice and a possible association.

“Yes, they are there with the tequila project and we are going to see what we do“, launched the Mexican boxer when questioned on his way out of the luxurious restaurant, so for now he has not confirmed or denied that he will do business with Jenner and the 818 Tequila brand.

Recently, in February 2021, Kendall Jenner launched 818 Tequila, which is a handmade product in Jalisco and It is made from blue agave and has three presentations: aged, reposado and white.

Jenner’s drink is already available on the market; however, it currently only ships to the United States. The prices of the bottles depend on the presentation, the white tequila is under a price of 45 dollars, while the reposado is around 59 dollars. The most expensive drink is aged tequila.

Canelo talks about Jake Paul

The Mexican boxer, Canelo Álvarez, took the opportunity to talk about a possible confrontation with the American influencer Jake Paul, who -for now- carries a record of 4-0 in the world of hits.

When questioned by the paparazzi who captured him in the meeting with Kendall Jenner, the boxer from Jalisco denied that in the future he will give Jake Paul a chance because it is ‘not ready yet’.

“No (I’d give him a chance, he’s not ready. Not right now, keep improving“, affirmed Canelo.

Jake Paul started in the world of boxing in 2018 as an amateur when he faced Deji, along with his brother Logan, whom he defeated by a technical knockout. Within his history he has also faced AnEsonGib, Robinson, Askren Y Tyron Woodley.

EML