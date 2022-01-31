Lately, Ariana Grande is in a very good professional and personal moment. We just found out that he is preparing a collaboration with Demi Lovato, but it doesn’t end there, he has released a special edition of his latest album, ‘Position Deluxe’, which has unreleased songs from that album that is having so much success. Not to mention her engagement announcement to Dalton Gomez, with whom she has been in a relationship for about a year.

However, the ghosts of the past always end up returning and the singer was not going to be less. Much has been speculated in recent years about sor relationship with Victoria Justice, her co-star in ‘Victorious’, the series that Ariana starred in. At the time, it was said that both friends ended up angry And they didn’t even keep in touch. Now the actress has spoken about this controversial topic and she has cleared all of our doubts.

Victoria Justice clarifies if she and Ariana Grande are angry

A few days ago, Victoria was on Barstool Sports’ ‘Chicks In The Office’ podcast and denied all the controversy. She explained that there was no grudge between her and Ariana Grandenor between the rest of the companions of the series.

All this drama, whatever, all this stuff, it’s stupid. Much of this came about because the media fanned the flame and that, added to social networks, became a great madness. I love Ariana and plus she’s rocking it right now and she’s also supportive of me and my music. We send each other messages. It’s pretty cool, everything is fine.

In addition, he has taken the opportunity to say that he does not understand why women always have to face each other and has confessed that, to this day, the entire cast of the series supports each other.

