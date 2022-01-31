VAR annulled Johan Vázquez’s own goal with Genoa

Turin, Italy.- Genoa, a team in which the Mexican Johan Vázquez plays, faced Torino in the current day 9 of the 2021-22 season of Serie A. The Aztec defender lived his second duel in a row, as a starter, and almost lived a difficult moment in the Turin Olympic Stadium.

With a 2-0 against the local squad he tried to nest the 3rd and with the support of the defender he obtained it. Johan Vazquez he regretted an own goal, as the round hit the Genoa player until it ended in the door guarded by goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu.

Fortunately, the soccer player breathed when the central judge was notified by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), who stopped Torino’s celebration due to a previous foul that, exactly, was committed on Johan Vázquez himself.

The former player of the UNAM Cougars kept the mark on attacker Dennis Praet. He managed to finish off Salvatore Sirigu’s goal, while Vázquez slid on the grass to try to disturb the direction of the ball.

However, at the time of deflecting the leather, it itself changed direction to complicate the goalkeeper and culminated in the Genoa door. Just when the players went to the center of the field of play, the whistle waited for the VAR verdict, to annul the action that took place.

The match ended 3-2 in favor of Torino. Johan Vázquez played the 90 minutes, although he received a yellow card. His team is penultimate in the A series with 6 units. His next commitment will be in the middle of the week, visiting Spezia on matchday 10.