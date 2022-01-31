Vanessa Villela of Sunset is engaged.

The ‘Selling Sunset’ star’s partner, Tom Fraud, planned a romantic proposal at the Griffith Observatory, featured in Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone’s hit musical ‘La la Land,’ in Los Angeles, California.

Through social networks, videos began to circulate of the moment in which the former soap opera star Vanessa Villela, 44, said ‘yes’.

The actress admitted that she has to ‘pinch herself’ because it’s like she’s living in a fairy tale with the man of her dreams, whom she started dating over a year ago.











©IG | The actress got engaged in Los Angeles

vanessa is engaged





”Two souls, one heart! I said yes. A year ago I met the man of my dreams, the one who makes my heart jump every time, the man who makes me better in every way, the man I respect, adore, admire and love with all my heart.

And he added: “I always dreamed that I would find someone who loved like me and could give my heart completely, thank you for coming into my life, my love!”

Vanessa assured that Tom is the man of her dreams: ”I can’t believe I manifested you, the man who is what I always dreamed of and more, I can’t believe I’m living this life, sometimes I feel like I’m dreaming and I have to pinch myself to know that, it’s a dream, but in real life… I love you Tom thanks for making me the happiest girl in the galaxy. My future husband”.

Recall, that the star joined the Netflix hit ‘Selling Sunset’ in the fourth season, which aired in November, but only filmed half of it due to the pandemic.











©IG | Vanessa appears in the 4th season of Sunset

The actress was on a Netflix show



