Valle Folgueral will receive one of the European Awards in Medicine

The head of the Complex Spine Pathology Unit of the San Juan de Dios Hospital in León, Dr. Jose Manuel Valle Folgueral (Ponferrada, 1974), will receive on November 29 at the Hotel Ritz in Paris one of the European Awards in Medicine. These awards, given by the Professional and Business Excellence Institute, will recognize in their third edition the trajectory, effort, determination and creativity of different professionals specialized in different areas of health in a commitment to excellence and knowledge through teaching, research and proactive networking.

The Berciano neurosurgeon continues to reap successes in his professional career. Not in vain, at the end of 2021 it was recognized in the second edition of the Pasteur Prizes for Medicine, Pharmacy and Biomedical Research with which the European Association of Economy and Competitiveness (AEDEEC) rewards the commitment that the world of science and medicine maintains with Spanish society. In addition, in April he received the award for the XXI Century Medicine Awards in his specialty, just a few months after winning the Doctoralia Awards 2020. “Improving the quality of life of all our patients is our reason for being”, he explains without overlooking the fact that “this new award is an honor and a source of pride as it gives visibility to the enormous work that we carry out every day in a sector in permanent evolution”.