Unexpected! Rihanna is expecting her first baby

U.S. – Rihanna was shown walking the streets of New York and shared with his followers that he is expecting his first baby with the rapper A$ap Rocky. The photographers were impressed with the news since the businesswoman had not left any trace of her condition.

The singer was wearing low-rise jeans and a large pink coat, which was open in the belly area. Which the singer freely showed adorned with some chains. She really looked very happy to be embarking on a new path in her personal life with her boyfriend. Also, she was willing to let people know about her new reality.

In some of the pictures it looks like Rihanna is kissed by her boyfriend on the forehead in a very loving gesture. It seems that the rapper is very happy to start a family with the renowned singer. Let’s remember that he called her the love of her life in an interview with the magazine GQ. No doubt the young man was willing to make a firm commitment to their relationship.

For the artist, her relationship with A$ap Rocky, is one of the best things that have happened in recent times. Let’s remember that she has been in some not very healthy relationships and for a long time she did not want to have any type of bond with anyone. Clearly this changed when she met the rapper who gave her the confidence to get romantically involved with someone again.

For now Rihanna He has not given more details about his condition, for which it is unknown how many months he is. It is likely that he will end up posting on his social networks to officially break the news to his followers. Anyway, they are already very excited for her.