Tottenham, new destination for Dejan Kulusevski

Despite being considered one of the best young players in Serie A, Juventus have failed to make the most of Dejan Kulusevski’s talent. After paying about €35M to Atalanta by the end, the Swede will change Turin for London in this end of the winter transfer market.

The 21-year-old footballer will join the discipline of Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur. After the frustrated signings of Adama Traoré and Luis Díaz, who have ended up joining the squads of FC Barcelona and Liverpool respectively, the Spur team wins a transfer war, with teams like Arsenal or Milan interested in Kulusevski.

€45M transaction

As the Italian press points out, the spurs will invest €45M, bonuses included, for hiring the Nordic attacker, who collects 27 appearances, adding 2 goals and 3 assists. This signing is argued from the sports management, with Federico Cherubini as Kulusevski’s maximum supporter.

“After a season and a half, the paths of Dejan Kulusevski and Juventus separate. And they separate after winning two trophies together: the Supercoppa of Italy and the Coppa of Italy. The first two titles of the Swede as a professional footballer. From this second part of the season, Dejan will wear the Tottenham Hotspur shirt.”, indicates the statement of the old lady.