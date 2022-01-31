Top scandals of national and international entertainment

The scandals that they have turned the world and have provoked tears and wonder among the stars are part of this section that you can find periodically on the website of the magazine see and where will you see the scandals most notorious in the world of stars. A space to remember the most controversial moments of the entertainment national and international.

Tiger Woods Photo: Getty Images

SEX IS EXPENSIVE

In January 2010, the golfer Tiger Woods he separated from his wife, the Swedish model Elin Nordegren, to whom he was unfaithful. Woods acknowledged his addiction to sex, and it was learned that he had had more than 120 lovers. He retired from golf for a time, to attend therapy and treat his addiction. In the divorce he had to give 300 million dollars to the mother of his two children.

FOR A FEW TEQUILAS

Being drunk, they went down to Alexander Fernandez of a commercial flight in Mexico. ‘El Potrillo’ refused to follow the instructions of the crew and sowed panic among the passengers, who were reminded of a plane crash by the same airline. The artist then apologized.

TEMPTATION DIED

On August 5, 1962, her housekeeper found her dead. The official cause of death Marilyn Monroe It was a barbiturate overdose. Around his death, several inconsistencies were found that point to a murder. The witnesses would have indicated that the Kennedys would have to see, since the actress had an affair with John F. and her brother Bobby.

FAREWELL IN SILENCE

Nirvana’s leader Kurt Cobain, committed suicide at his home in Seattle on April 5, 1994. He lay down with the shotgun on his chest, the barrel pointed at his chin, and fired with his thumb. He had injected three doses of heroin. He was found by an electrician three days later. There are theories that blame his wife, Courtney Love, for his death.

FOR THE RARE TASTE

the fortune of Nicolas Cage It was estimated at 150 million dollars, but it was reduced to 25, due to the eccentric purchases that led to bankruptcy: 15 houses, the skull of a dinosaur and a collection of comics are some of his acquisitions. His property taxes totaled more than $14 million and for that he would have had to take all kinds of jobs.

