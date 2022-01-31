Tom Holland will surpass Dwayne Johnson and Will Smith and will be the highest paid actor in the world

The young 25-year-old British actor will be costing more than 10-15 million dollars per contract, with which he will be becoming the most sought-after star in cinema worldwide.

TOM HOLLAND INCREASES ITS VALUE: Based on the enormous success of Spider-Man: No Way Home the price of British actor Tom Holland skyrocketed to exorbitant prices. After several films to his credit at his short 25 years, he will be the highest paid actor in Hollywood and from all over the world.

It is reported that Tom Holland’s name and face starring in a big, commercial movie will be worth eight figures from now on. About 10 to 1 million dollars or more, adding part of the box office.

If the actor agreed to star in a smaller or independent film, his price would be between 3 and 5 million. And for massive movies made by streaming giants, he would charge $20 million or more.

Professional media estimate that Tom Holland will soon position himself above Dwayne The Rock Johnson Y Will Smith in terms of monetary value when starring in a film.

These sums are only estimates, so its value may increase much more than expected as a result of its enormous demand at the box office and large film production companies.