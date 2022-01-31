Tom Hanks celebrates 33 years of marriage with Rita Wilson: See the photo of his wedding

Marriages like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are rare in Hollywood. The couple has been married for 33 years and is a reference in the movie mecca as one of the strongest they have ever known.

Their life together has been overtaken by love. And it has to be, when their relationship has been put to the test by situations such as the actor’s divorce and breast cancer suffered by his wife, who is a singer and movie producer.

The romance between Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson began on the set, as in most unions in Hollywood. Initially it was a forbidden love, given that the protagonist of “Forrest Gump” was married.

The love of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

By the time the actors married in 1988, Tom Hanks had been divorced for a year from actress Samantha Lewis, mother of his first two children, Colin and Elizabeth.

The artist died of bone cancer in 2002, when she was 50 years old. Her ex-husband would have helped her financially with the treatment with which she fought against the disease for a year, Elle magazine maintains.

The protagonist of “Splash” and Wilson, both now 64 years old, had already cultivated chemistry in the series “‘Bosom Buddies” or “Amigos del alma” (1980) and later starred in “Volunteers” (1985). Three years later they would make history with their wedding.

Overcoming obstacles

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have two sons, Chester and Truman, with whom they have built a family that has gone through its ups and downs. They lived the pinnacle of success with two Oscar Awards for the actor (with “Philadephia” and “Forrest Gump”) and many other awards, but they also suffered bad days.

The couple briefly separated in 2014, but got back together when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Wilson underwent a double mastectomy and breast reconstruction. The actress herself confessed that the process ended up uniting them more, as she once told The New York Times.

In March 2020 the couple passed a new test, because while they were on a trip to Australia they were diagnosed with coronavirus. Fortunately, they overcame the disease together, and in 2021 they have been able to celebrate another year together since they swore “yes” to each other.

