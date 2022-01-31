Tom Cruise will save the Earth in 2023: New details of the movie that the ‘Mission Impossible’ actor will shoot in space – CINEMABLEND

The actor will be placed within a year under the orders of Doug Liman, with whom he already worked on ‘Edge of Tomorrow’.

Tom Cruise will travel to space to shoot one of his future films. Behind the scenes of this project will be Doug Liman, a director with whom the actor has previously worked on edge of tomorrow. For now, details about this curious project are scarce, but Variety has revealed new information about the ambitious production and the story that the film will tell. The film still does not have an official title.

Cruise’s next film project is Mission Impossible 8, the sequel to Mission Impossible 7. The film, with Christopher McQuarrie as director, is expected to start shooting in the coming weeks in South Africa. Therefore, the actor’s space movie will have to wait. According to the aforementioned medium, the plans are for its filming to begin in the year 2023.

Tom Cruise’s movie in space, closer to reality

Space Entertainment Enterprise, a company that has previously claimed to co-produce Cruise’s film, has recently revealed its plans to build a film studio in space in December 2024. This information has led to Variety to get new details about the Cruise movie. Among them, that the plans of the aforementioned company to build a studio in space have no connection with the actor’s project. Also that the film is still in development and that the budget is over 200 million dollars.

For now, Universal is waiting for Liman and McQuarrie – the film’s producer – to submit the script, which is expected to be ready in the coming months. As for the shooting, yes.Only part of the film will be recorded in space. Specifically, on the International Space Station. Most of the production will take place on Earth. Additional footage is also expected to be recorded on a rocket.

As for the plot, it is a action adventure story more than a science fiction film. The story will follow an unlucky man (Cruise) who suddenly finds himself in the situation of be the only person who can save the earth.

If production on the film begins in 2023, there’s a chance it could be released sometime from 2024.

While you wait for news about this project, take a look at the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick. The sequel to Top Gun (Idols of the air) the premiere may 27th.