Tom Cruise Unveils New Top Gun: Maverick Footage During AFC Finals

‘Top Gun’ star Tom Cruise wows crowd at AF finaleC

The 59-year-old three-time Golden Globe winner praised the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship game, appearing in an NFL promo that also featured footage of Top Gun: Maverick, next to be released on May 27

The two-minute promotional video sees Cruise giving an inspiring speech on soccer and patriotism, alternated with previously unseen footage from the upcoming sequel to top gun.

“Today, two teams take to the field, two teams that have epitomized what it takes to get to the top,” says Tom Cruise. “Two teams that have outlasted their opponents, outwitted the experts and are ready to prove, once and for all, who is the best of the best.”

“The Kansas City Chiefs, a franchise coming off one of the most exciting wins in the history of the playoffs, with expectations as high as the sky and the talent to take them to a third consecutive Super Bowl,” Cruise continues. Standing in his way are the Cincinnati Bengals, a team that has spent the past year proving its critics wrong, a team that continues to amaze the world. They are hungry, they are resilient and they are determined to make it this season. his season.”

“Two teams coming off heartwarming wins, two organizations on the brink of history, both committed to being the best of the best. The stage is set, it’s the Kansas City Chiefs versus the Cincinnati Bengals and a dogfight for the AFC Championship. So let’s kick the tires and light the fires, because now is the time.”

READ ALSO | Rihanna is pregnant with A$AP Rocky

Although it is more of an advertisement for the AFC game than the highly anticipated sequel to topgun, the combination of movie and sports imagery is enough to make the hearts of fans of both pound.

In Top Gun: Maverick Tom Cruise can be seen reprising his role as the Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. The long-awaited film will be released in theaters on May 27, 36 years after the successful original story. The film’s release was originally set for June 24, 2020, but has since been pushed back multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top Gun: Maverick also stars Miles Teller, Glen Powell and Monica Barbaro as new recruits at the naval school where Pete “Maverick” Mitchell where he trained once, and where he has now returned to become an instructor on duty. Also joining the cast are Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Lewis Pullman, Jay Ellis and Danny Ramirez. The film also sees the return of Anthony Edwards, whose character Nick “Goose” Bradshaw he was killed during a training exercise in the first film.

Sunday’s AFC Championship begins at 3 pm ET.