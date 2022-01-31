Tom Cruise showed a small preview of “Top Gun: Maverick” and left fans wanting more

Advance of “Top Gun: Maverick”, presented during an NFL game.

During this weekend, in the middle of the game played between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, a new preview of Top Gun: Maverick, having to Tom Cruise as protagonist. The two-minute clip shows some scenes from the film combined with shots of the football players.

More than three decades have passed since the pilot maverick mitchell attend a prestigious air school, famous for training the best fighter pilots in the country. Now that’s a very different world. Pilots must adapt to new technologies and drone warfare. This is part of the plot of this feature film that will bring back characters like Maverick, Iceman and several of those former colleagues who have already been on the big screen.

“Top Gun: Maverick” is directed by Joseph Kosinski. In this story, Maverick will once again take flight and do his usual impossible maneuvers. (Courtesy photo)

The premiere of this film is scheduled for May 2022. A sequel that comes 35 years after the story of top gunname of the academy of elite pilots that the United States Navy has created in order to get a promotion of experts in combat techniques. Only the best and most intrepid pilots are trained in the art of not flinching when the sound barrier is broken while riding in an F-14.

Maverick (Tom Cruise) and Iceman (Val Kilmer) will be seen again in this sequel, and in reality, only they will reprise their characters from the original film. On the other hand, Jennifer Connelly will star in this film, playing a single mother who runs a local bar near the naval base.

Also joining the cast are Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Lewis Pullman, Thomasin McKenzie, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro, Kara Wang, Jack Schumacher, Jake Picking, Jean Louisa Kelly, Raymond Lee, Liliana Wray and Greg Tarzan Davis.

