Tiktoker helps understand Britney Spears’ posts

For some people, Britney Spears’ social media posts are a bit hard to decipher. That’s why, for years, people have been trying to figure out what the pop star is really trying to say in these.

To put an end to the mystery, a tiktoker named Kimberly Thomas, 35, came to the rescue, who “translates” the artist’s photo captions on Instagram. Kimberly says she’s Spears’ “Southern translator,” and her goal in her videos, which have racked up millions of views in recent days, is to provide context for the star’s posts so we can better understand them.

@kimberlytahmus I love the food channel too #britneyspears #godspeed #godbless #southerntranslator ♬ original sound – Kimberly Thomas

Kimberly got more than 8 million views on a video she made a few days ago just by reading a Spears post the way it was probably meant to be read: with the intonation and accent of American English spoken in the South.

Spears grew up in both Mississippi and Louisiana, two states that are in the region where people speak what linguists call Southern English. Southern accents have been used for decades in film and television, but this use of English also has a certain lexicon, pronunciation and syntax that make it unique, says the University of Georgia.

After Kimberly posted the “translation” video, netizens began to thank her, saying that this was “much needed” and that the post now “really made sense.” Someone even told him, “You deserve an award,” while another person commented, “Okay, I know this is fun and all, but it actually helped a lot.”

@kimberlytahmus Reply to @mkjmpayne Britney is free and spillin that tea ☕️ #britneyspears #jamielynnspears🐍🐍 #southerntranslator ♬ original sound – Kimberly Thomas

Alabama native Kimberly got the idea of ​​being Spears’ “translator” when she saw a post by the artist while she was angrily talking about her younger sister, Jamie Lynn. Although what opened his eyes was the comments section of the publication.

“[…] The first comment I saw, which probably had between 3,000 and 4,000 likes, was: ‘Why do people act like Britney Spears makes sense? And I thought, how come this doesn’t make sense?’” Kimberly told NBC News. The tiktoker compared Britney Spears’ written posts to those of a “Southern mom” on Facebook.

“In the last [publicación que traduje], she was like, ‘Oh, random thought,’ and it got me thinking: Exactly. She just writes exactly what comes out of her head. Do you know what I mean?” Kimberly said.

In recent years, Spears’ social media presence has drawn attention as she fought to end a 13-year conservatorship. Some have interpreted her posts as secret messages to her fans, while others have questioned the singer’s mental health.

In Kimberly’s case, she says her family had to move for a while while her father was in the military. And during that period, she had to deal with a lot of people calling her “town girl” or “peasant girl” because of her accent.

So for Kimberly, who struggles with complex post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety, the combination of rude commentators and armchair psychiatrists in Spears’ posts served as the inspiration for making the videos.

“Honestly, I just wanted people to stop being so mean to her in her comments section,” Kimberly said. “Because I think when you don’t hear someone speak like me, especially someone from the South, like, in general all the time and you don’t understand the dialect, it can be misunderstood in a way that, you know, other people don’t understand.”

Kimberly says she doesn’t expect to meet Britney Spears or anything like that, but also says that no one deserves to be treated the way the pop star was treated.

Ultimately, the “Britney Southern Translator” video series has been an educational public service for viewers who simply didn’t understand what the artist was saying. Likewise, the millions of viewers who have seen these clips expressed their gratitude and added a positive touch to this viral fame. “And that’s what I want my page to be. I just want it to be a positive, fun, happy place,” Kimberly said.

“Before I started doing Britney stuff, I was doing makeup transformations. I just do what I want every day… it’s my little space on the internet and I can do, you know, what makes me feel happy”, closed the friendly “translator”.

