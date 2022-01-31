Three Xiaomi smartphones that will finally update to Android 12

Xiaomi presented this week the news of MIUI 13 for the global market. A version that will come cutting features compared to the version for China and that already has the list of first models that will be updated.

Although most models will enjoy MIUI 13 under Android 12, not all terminals will update to the latest developments developed by Google. Some will stay with Android 11.

But this is not the case for Redmi Note 9, Redmi 9 and POCO M2. Three mid-range and low-end smartphones for which Xiaomi had no plans to update to Android 12 but finally it seems that they will only do so.

Typically, Redmi models only receive a single major Android update. Everything seemed to indicate that both the Redmi 9 and the Redmi Note 9 would stay with Android 11.

These three models They have already started with the internal tests of their update to Android 12. Specifically, the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi 9 have already started testing under build number 22.1.26 for their Global ROM, and POCO M2 for India.

We hope that in the coming months all three teams will start receiving MIUI 13.

