Thor: Love and Thunder | Natalie Portman could have her own movie as Jane Foster / Thor

2022 is shaping up to be a great year for superhero movies and the public knows it. One of the most anticipated films is Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth in the character’s franchise and the one that will bring us a handful of new characters that could make the jump to more appearances in the MCU. New information suggests that Natalie Portman could have her own movie at Marvel Studios playing Jane Foster and her new identity, The Mighty Thor. On her way is a great superhero and maybe Kevin Feige wants to make the most of her.

Taika Waititi did not think twice about turning Thor: Love and Thunder into an adaptation of The Mighty Thor, the spectacular 2016 comic starring Jane Foster. In that story, Odin’s son becomes unworthy of Mjolnir and it is Jane who manages to gain mastery over the hammer; the character has a hard battle against cancer, so by acquiring the powers of the god, she gets rid of the disease and is fully powerful, but only when she is converted.

We know that Marvel Studios movies take inspiration from comics but are not completely faithful to them. In Thor: Love and Thunder yes we will see Jane suffering from cancer, but it is unlikely that we will run into a disgraced Thor, especially after the events of Avengers: Endgame – 95%. The fourth installment of the god of thunder will give us Jane Foster as a worthy bearer of Mjolnir, which will surely make her join paths with that old love of hers.

the twitter influencer, MyTimeToShine, famous on the social network for sharing rumors about superhero movies that shortly after come true, launches a publication in which he mentions that Jane Foster could have her own movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although for some time Natalie Portman was reluctant to return to the saga, Taika Waititi convinced her to take on her role as The Mighty Thor and shock the world as the superhero she is destined to be. You can see the post below:

Jane from Thor [Love and Thunder] you could have your own project.

Thor: Love and Thunder has enough potential to become one of the highest grossing movies of 2022. We all know that The God of Thunder has become one of the favorite superheroes of the entire saga, catapulting Chris Hemsworth to stardom and raising the expectations of the fans with every movie. The news about the fourth installment is a bit scarce, however, from time to time certain revelations appear online that surely interest the most faithful.

In addition to Chris Hemsworth in the lead role, the tape will have Natalie Portman as Jane Foster (and The Mighty Thor), obviously, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and Christian Bale as Gorr, the latter playing the villain of the day in what marks his great return to superhero movies; We shouldn’t forget about the Guardians of the Galaxy cameos either, which would make for a truly amazing adventure.

According to official information, Thor: Love and Thunder It opens in theaters on July 8. Can it do better at the box office than the rest of the superhero movies scheduled for this year? A 2022 full of the most lucrative genre in Hollywood awaits us.

