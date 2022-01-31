This thinks of the imitators and Paige Niemann

Many people rise to fame for various reasons, some gaining the attention of international audiences because they are talented at dancing, skilled in music, singing, fashion design or their gift for makeup.

Another way to shine on social networks or online platforms is imitating to others Famous with a large fan base, this phenomenon is not only in the entertainment industry Hollywoodalso in South Korear.

There is a very particular case of fans who want to impersonate their favorite artists, this is Oli London, don’t you know him? Well, here we tell you who he is, it turns out that this person declared himself a fan of btsespecially from Jimin.

Also a model, he underwent several surgeries aesthetics with a high cost to physically resemble the vocalist of the k pop, which caused several criticisms, not only for his physique, but also for his statements. :0

A singer that was not saved from having imitators is Ariana Grandeher style, personality, way of speaking, putting on makeup and acting in front of the camera became the source of inspiration for several young girls.

Via Twitter, Ariana Grande fixed her position on the girls who imitate and publish videos acting like her, especially the famous platform of TikTokthe singer assured that it was strange to see how people recreated their looks and then they did the dialogues of Cat Valentine:

It’s strange to see people mix the two worlds

WHO IS PAIGE NIEMANN?, THE IMITATOR OF ARIANA GRANDE

Fans of the ‘POV’ interpreter assured that this message was directed towards Paige Niemann, an admirer of Ariana Grande who according to began to follow the career of the singer at the age of 10 years.

Some sources shared that Page Niemann received compliments from his friends at school who told him that he had a great resemblance to Ariana Grandeshe perfected her makeup techniques and this enhanced her features.

The influencer published her videos characterized as the actress and the rest was history, her name became a trend and her creations reached Ariana Grande, who declared that it was quite comfortable to see how he did all his gestures and characteristic features.

Page Niemann commented that the fandom of Ariana Grande He began to follow her because of her enormous resemblance to the star, then they began to question her publications because they thought that she was obsessed with the singer-songwriter.

Ariana Grande posted on Instagram:

The girls with a ponytail in TikTok who think that doing the voice of Cat Valentine, while sporting cat eyeliner and a sweatshirt, is that doing a good impression of me? It really feels that way.

After the statements of Ariana Grande about the unpleasant moment, Page Niemann She explained that she was used to the hints of the celebrity, she stated that she was only on the networks to entertain.

It’s not who I really am in real life

the celebrity of TikTok left to follow Ariana Grandeis no longer her fan, but the singer’s admirers continue to question her for her photographs and videos with the same style that characterizes the interpreter of ‘One Last Time’.

