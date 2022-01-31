This is what Sofía Vergara looks like in the role of Griselda Blanco, the leader of the Medellín Cartel

In this first image you can see how Sofía Vergara looks in the role of Colombian drug trafficker Griselda Blanco. (Netflix)

The Colombian women sophia vergara, who was the star in the comedy modern-family, took on a great challenge: to play the first female drug trafficker who paved the way for Pablo Escobar Gaviria build his drug empire. it was called Griselda White and was also known as The Godmother or the Black Widow.

The project, in which Vergara is the main protagonist, will consist of six 50-minute episodes that can be seen on Netflix. For now, the platform only anticipated this first image of Vergara as White.

“Griselda Blanco was an exuberant character, whose ruthless yet resourceful tactics allowed her to rule a $1 billion empire years before many of the more notorious male kingpins we know a lot about,” the actress said last year, when she realized announce the launch of the project that is currently in full recording.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Sofía Vergara faces one of the biggest challenges of her career: giving life to Griselda Blanco, known as “La Madrina”.

Griselda White Restrepo She was born in 1943 and was the pioneer in the world of Colombian drug trafficking between the 1980s and the early 2000s. She transported drugs from Colombia to the United States, and her responsibility for more than 200 deaths was proven. At the time, she may have been the richest woman in the world: her estimated net worth was over $2 billion. His role in the wars of the Cocaine Cowboys in Miami, in those same years, it was key.

Blanco was captured in 1985 and deported to the United States, where she served almost two decades in prison for murder, extortion and trafficking in illegal substances, without ever losing control of her business. In 2004, released, she was sent back to Colombia. And in 2012, after five years of unknown whereabouts, she was shot in front of a butcher shop in Medellín. He was 69 years old.

At the time, Griselda Blanco may have been the richest woman in the world: her estimated net worth exceeded $2 billion.

The rest of the cast is made up of many actors who have already participated in narcs, in whose first two seasons Escobar’s story was told. In fact, part of the creative team is the same as that series.

So we will meet alberto war (Narcos: Mexico) like Darius, vanessa ferlito (NCIS: New Orleans) as Elizabeth, Albert Ammann (narcs) as Alberto Bravo, Christian Tappan (The Great Heist) like Arthur, Diego Trujillo (Metastasis) as German Panesso, Paulina Davila (Luis Miguel) as Carmen, gabriel sloyer (narcs) like Diaz, Juliana Aiden Martinez (black list) as June, Martin Rodriguez (behind the truth) as Rivi and Jose Zuniga (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) as Hamilcar.

“Griselda Blanco was an exuberant character whose ruthless yet resourceful tactics allowed her to rule an empire years before more notorious male capos,” Vergara said.

Andres Baiz is in charge of directing the six episodes of this biopic. What showrunners, this fiction will have ingrid escajeda Y Doug Miro. The executive production will be in the hands of I look, Baiz, Eric Newman and Carlo Bernard; these last three also participated in the production of narcs.

It should be remembered that this is not the first version of Griselda Blanco’s life in fiction. the actress of The Fox, Catherine Zeta-Jones gave life to the drug trafficker in The Godmother of Cocaine: The Story of Griselda Blanco, a Lifetime movie. Too Jennifer Lopez was booked to make a biopic of Blanco, this time for HBO.

KEEP READING:

The Crown: the photo that angered the British Crown and some details of the fifth and sixth installments

Peaky Blinders: World War II gets into the plot of the Shelbys

the alley of lost souls: the new film by Guillermo del Toro that will hit theaters in January