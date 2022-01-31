PHOTOS | This is the complete list of athletes that you will see in Exatlón All Star.

We share the complete list of athletes who will be present at Exatlón All Star starting tonight at 7:30 pm on Azteca UNO.

Tonight the most epic adventure on Mexican television will begin, All Star Exathlonr. Something that you will undoubtedly enjoy a lot, because he will participate the best of the best of the past five seasons,!champions, runners-up and third places!

It may interest you: These were the last athletes who joined the list of participants of Exatlón All Star.

In addition, it is important to highlight that they will be on equal terms, because compared to other seasons, There will only be one champion, there will be no men’s final and women’s final! Only one final will be played, either mixed or single gender… So it will be a competition never seen before.

What is the complete list of athletes who will be fighting for the most important trophy at the moment? Here we share it with you.

FIRST SEASON:

– Ana Lago: second place for women.

– Macky González: first place for women and second in the competition.

– Ernesto Cázares: champion of the first season.

SECOND SEASON:

– Evelyn Guijarro: runner-up, second place for women.

– Aristeo Cázares: male champion.

THIRD SEASON:

– Heber Gallegos: runner-up, second place for men.

– Heliud Pulido: male champion.

– Mati Álvarez: women’s champion.

FOURTH SEASON:

– Javi Márquez: runner-up, second place for men

– Patricio Araujo: male champion.

FIFTH SEASON:

– Nataly Gutiérrez: third place for women.

– Ximena Duggan: fourth place for women.

– Zudikey Rodríguez: subchampion, second place for women.

– Sol Cortés: women’s champion.

– Koke Guerrero: male champion.

– David Juárez “Bestia”: runner-up, second place for men.

Will someone else join? Will it be the same game dynamics? Will they be different circuits? Will there be a fortress and a cabin? We are about to find out!

You can’t miss a competition never before seen on Mexican television, Exatlón All Star, great premiere TONIGHT 7:30 pm by Azteca UNO.

It may interest you:

Will Daniel Corral be part of the new season of Exatlón?

