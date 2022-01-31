This is Esteban Navarro, the famous comedian who shares his life with Rigoberta Bandini

The participation of Rigoberta Bandini at the Benidorm Fest has brought out that the composer of ‘Ow mom’, and other hits such as ‘Perra’, ‘In Spain We Call it Soledad’ or ‘Too Many Drugs’, not only does she have a fruitful professional career behind her – she is a dubbing actress (she voiced Caillou and has dubbed Emma Stone or the Porsha wolf from ‘Sing 2’); she has written a book (‘Vertigo’); She has several plays and has been on shows like ‘Crackovia’-, but also shares her life with a famous comedian: Esteban Navarro, one of the two legs on which one of the most famous comedy duos on the Spanish scene of the last decade stands, Venga Monjas.

Stephen is 36 years old. -five more than his partner, the Barcelona woman whose real name is Paula Ribó- and he is the father of the singer’s only son, Nico, born in the midst of a pandemic, on June 2, 2020. Only six months had passed since the beginning of their sentimental relationship, when Rigoberta became pregnant. Esteban and Rigoberta became parents shortly after starting their relationship. “I had always wanted to be a mother, but I was screwed because Rigoberta was in the drawer. And they put so many fears in you, that I am glad that this is working. I hope there are girls from generations younger than mine who see that it can be done, that you can have a child and continue. Without being Beyoncé, like a normal person, “explained the versatile singer in an interview.

Arranger of ‘Ay mama’

Navarro has not only dealt with the arrangements of the song ‘Ay mama’but has been one of the “relatives” that Rigoberta Bandini has taken the stage to defend his songwith which she finished second in the final, behind the Chanel winner. “I’ll go with a chorus girl, who is my cousin [Belén]a percussionist [Juan]What is it my cousinand with Esteban at the keyboard, with which everything remains very much in the family,” said the artist a few days before the performance.

PLEASE RIGOBERTA YOU HAVE TO GO TO EUROVISION NOW NOT ONLY FOR THE TEMARDO AND THE MESSAGE BUT ALSO TO SEE ESTEBAN IN ITALY pic.twitter.com/ZvDr510DFi — #FreeTheYorch (@akaYorch) January 27, 2022

For Rigoberta, Esteban is “el Rigoberto”, as she affectionately likes to call the comic actor and musician.

Like Rigoberta Bandini, her boyfriend is also a familiar face for viewers of TV-3. He has participated in programs such as the satirical news program ‘Some question more’, acting as a street reporter.

Four months ago they went through the space ‘Tot es mou’, of the Catalan regional government, and talked about their experience as parents and motherhood, the axis of their song ‘Ay mama’.

comic ‘couple’

Beside Xavi Daura, his ‘partner’ on Venga Monjas, Esteban Navarro has also composed songs such as ‘Han baited the hook’, which was part of an Amazon Prime campaign. In 2018 they released their first album, ‘Viva la Música’.

Venga Monjas began its activity in 2006 collaborating with various audiovisual creations on YouTube. Then its creators were 20 years old. Since then, they have continued to exploit their grotesque and grotesque humor in several webseries, as well as working as scriptwriters for several television series, such as ‘Museo Coconut’ (Neox); ‘Illustrious ignorant’ (#0); ‘In the air’ (La Sexta), or ‘APM?’ (TV3). The duo has also showcased their talent in different venues in many cities in Spain.

In 2012 they introduced new formats to their YouTube channel, such as ‘Current news’where they interview people on the street about current issues or they play games and riddles with other comedians Ana Morgade or Pepe Colubi.

Los Venga Monjas has also explored its potential in the musical section: every year, since 2014, they release what they call ‘Hits, small’, which are EPs with songs that usually last no more than two minutes.