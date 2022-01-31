They presented it like in Jurassic Park!

A tyrannosaurus rex arrives in the Premier League. It’s not that it’s old, it’s that it’s lethal. The Burnley from England bought the Dutch Wout Weghorst and presented it in a very particular way: Jurassic Park style! In a fun edit featuring images from Steven Spielberg’s iconic film, the Clarets unveiled their new reinforcement.

The 29-year-old strikerwho arrives from Wolfsburg in Germany, was presented on social networks with a striking video that has him as a fearsome dinosaur. Is that Weghorst is a giant: nine area characteristics that are in extinction in today’s football measures no less than 1.97m.

And to generate a stir in the networks, from Burnley they had this creative idea, mixing the famous film with the best goals of the Dutchman. Obviously, the presentation went viral. With 160 goals in 359 games, Weghorst arrives to replace Chris Woodthe 1.91m New Zealander who was recently transferred to Newcastle.

This purchase, which cost Burnley 14 million euros, arrives on the last day of the European transfer market. The giant turned seven goals in 24 matches for the German team, which has eleven games without winning between the Bundesliga and the Champions League. Weghorst’s last goal came in a 3-2 loss to Koln on December 14.



Weghorst and a curious presentation in Burnley.

The striker, who signed his contract on Monday until June 2025, commented: “I am very happy to be here, I can finally say that I am a Burnley player. We had very good talks with the president and other people involved with the club. I feel a lot of love and appreciation, I have a very warm feeling and that made me want to sign. I look at the club and its history and I think we agree a lot.”

“The main thing for a striker is to score goals and that’s something I’m good at.. I got that my whole career and I’m going to do my best to score a lot of goals for Burnley,” the former Wolfsburg assured. Burnley will need Weghorst’s quality and goals immediately: they are last in the Premier League, with 12 points and only 16 goals in favor in 18 games.

HOW IS BURNLEY COMING?

The team, which is in the relegation zone, has nine consecutive games without winning. In his first game, the Dutch could debut against Watford at Turf Moorand his second appearance would be against Manchester United, also at home.

Weghorst is the only winter market buy for the team managed by Sean Dyche, who sold Wood to Newcastle for approximately double the money. Will he manage to change the bad streak of his new club and save it from relegation?

THE WEGHORST RACE

The striker was born in Borne on August 7, 1992 and debuted in F.C. Emmen of his country in the 2012-2013 season. In 2014, Weghorst was sold to Heracles Almeloalso from the Netherlands league. After converting 24 goals for that teamarrived at A-Z Alkmaar, where he scored 45 goals in 86 games.

After his excellent performance at AZ, was bought by Wolfsburg for €10 million in 2018. In Germany he contributed no less than 72 goals in 147 matchesan average of 0.48 per encounter.