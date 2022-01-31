They mourn the tragic death of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst – NotiCel – The truth as it is – Noticias de Puerto Rico – NOTICEL

People who knew her describe her as a cheerful and hard-working woman.





Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019. Photo: EFE

Different fashion, media and beauty pageant personalities reacted with dismay to the tragic death of the former Miss USA 2019, former Miss United States, Cheslie Kryst.

The 30-year-old beauty jumped from her luxurious 60-story Orion building in New York at around 7:15 a.m. Sunday and was found dead in the street, police confirmed.

Kryst lived on the ninth floor of the building and was alone when she jumped from a terrace on the 29th floor that was open to the entire building. She was last seen on the terrace, it was reported.

One of the first people to react was Madison Anderson, Miss Puerto Rico Universe 2019, who posted an emotional message on social networks. Both met at the contest that took place that year in Atlanta.

”My heart aches with the news of our Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst who I had the honor of meeting. Mental health is definitely so important and I can’t imagine what she’s been going through in silence. Cheslie I will always remember for her intelligence, her personality, her talent and her heart,” Anderson wrote on her Instagram account.

“Unfortunately, this event awakens us to the importance of paying more attention to the problem of mental health, and that this is a reminder of how fragile life can be. We never know who is going through similar situations and for everything there is a solution. Rest in peace my sweet angel. And everyone please if you feel like you need help please call help is available because you are not alone.🙏🏼 @chesliekryst,” he added.

The Miss Universe organization also posted a message in which they claimed to be “devastated” by the news.

He was one of the brightest, warmest, kindest people we have ever had the privilege to meet, and he lit up every room he walked into. Our entire community mourns the loss of her, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time,” the organization said in a message on social media.

On the other hand, Miss South Carolina, MaKenzie Divina, who competed against Kryst in the 2019 Miss USA pageant in which Kryst was crowned the winner, remembered her friend as an “incredible” and impressive woman.

“Cheslie, I hope you knew how loved you were. I can never begin to understand how you felt, but I can rest knowing what an amazing person you were and how your legacy will continue forever,” she wrote on Instagram.

The former beauty queen graduated from Wake Forest Law School in 2017, according to her LinkedIn profile. She also worked as a reporter and host for the celebrity TV show “Extra.”

The host of that ”show”, Billy Bush, also offered his condolences to the model’s family. He posted a photo of Kryst holding a microphone for Tom Hanks at a red carpet event with a big smile on her face.

“She was positive, hardworking, funny and of course beautiful,” Bush wrote. “Always dancing between takes and takes. This is a complete ‘shock’ for everyone. We are left with great sadness because definitely the best was yet to come for this very special person.

The model’s relatives asked for privacy in these moments of bitterness and recalled that Cheslie “cared for, loved, laughed and shone”, and that she will be remembered “as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague”.