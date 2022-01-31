They find a thousand mysterious threads in the center of the Milky Way

A new image of MeerKAT telescope of South African Radio Astronomy Observatory has just revealed that there are almost thousand magnetic threads in the center of our galaxy, the Milky Waywhich would help unravel a long-standing mystery.

The origin of these magnetic threads on the Milky Way is a mystery to leading astronomers, who called this finding a milestone in understanding these structures made of cosmic ray electrons that move their magnetic fields at nearly the speed of light.

Credit: I. Heywood, SARAO

The study detailing this discovery in the Milky Way It was first published by Northwest University and later accepted into The Astrophysical Journal Lettersa well-known scientific journal that specializes in discoveries and theories about astronomy Y astrophysics.

Magnetic strings could unravel mystery in Milky Way

The study indicates that these magnetic threads in the center of Milky Way they are up to 150 light-years long and are found in pairs and clusters, often stacked the same distance apart, side by side, “like the strings of a harp.”

Image: Northwestern University

Farhad Yusef Zadehprofessor of physics and astronomy at the Northwestern Universitywas the first who discovered these magnetic threads on the Milky Way 35 years ago by radio waves. The researcher established that the “puzzling” threads comprise cosmic ray electrons that spin the magnetic field at close to the speed of light.

Now, the new image of the MeerKAT telescope of the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory has shown 10 times more yarn than previously discovered in the Milky Waywhich allows Yusef-Zadeh and his team perform statistical studies on a large population of threads for the first time.

These magnetic threads could help astronomers finally unravel a long-standing mystery in the Milky Waywhich have been studied for a long time with a myopic vision, to say Yusef-Zadehwho is also a member of the Center for Interdisciplinary Exploration and Research in Astrophysics.

Credit: I. Heywood, SARAO

“Now, we finally see the big picture: a panoramic view filled with a lot of threads. Just examining a few threads makes it hard to draw any real conclusions about what they are and where they came from. This is a milestone in improving our understanding of these structures.” Yusef-Zadeh, professor of physics and astronomy at Northwestern University

The study, “Statistical properties of the population of the galactic center threads: the spectral index and the magnetic field of equipotentiality”, is supported by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the National Science Foundation. You can see it in full at this link.