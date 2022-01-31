“They don’t support the Russians”: Medvedev’s disappointment after losing the Australian Open

https://world.sputniknews.com/20220131/do-not-support-the-russians-medvedev-disappointment-after-losing-the-australian-open-1120933664.html

“I will start with the story of a boy who dreamed of playing great tennis. I picked up a racket at 6 years old. When I was 12 years old, I played tournaments in Russia and, of course, I watched the Grand Slams, the matches of the big stars, that were supported by the public. And I dreamed of getting there,” Medvedev said. “I remember playing something similar to the Junior Olympics in Turkey, reaching the final. It was great: a center court, about 2,000 people in the stands. At times like this, you start dreaming of bigger courts,” he added. The Russian tennis player has considered ending his career on more than one occasion. “I’ve had moments in my career where the kid started questioning if he should keep dreaming of big tennis,” he admitted. “Then I remember a tough loss at Roland Garros (2019) to Pierre-Hugues Herbert, I lost 2-0. He played a fantastic match. And I love matches like that, that’s why I love tennis”, he is honest. In his interview with Italian journalist Lorenzo Ercoli, Medvedev admitted that he had given up on his childhood dream: “Again, the boy doubted that it was worth dreaming. And I’m not going to explain exactly why. But today, during the game, I stopped dreaming. Now I only play for myself and to support my family and those who believe in me. The boy who “What’s in me has stopped dreaming. I play for myself. That’s all. That’s my story.”In the final of the Australian Open, 90% of the stands were against Medvedev. Nadal’s points were celebrated with euphoria in the stands, while the Russian was stunned with shouts of rejection. In the third set, Medvedev began to be harassed by many and this made him lose his tune. The Russian called the spectators of the final, who purposely shouted during his serve, brainless people, and suggested that the referee of the match announce loudly into the microphone that whoever did it was an idiot. “A small example. Before Before Rafa shoots, someone yells: “Come on, Daniil!” and 1,000 people whistle at the same time. Total silence. I didn’t hear it before my serve,” said the Russian tennis player. “It’s disappointing, it’s disrespectful “I’m not sure I still feel like playing tennis after 30 years. It all depends on what my environment tells me, on how we decide to follow this path. But I no longer have a child inside me. And to continue playing will be more difficult,” he added. Medvedev stressed that the stands were always against him when he played against Nadal, Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia. Roger, Rafa. We had difficult games, but I haven’t beaten them yet. And I remember that people talk He said a lot about the younger generation: that they needed to improve. That motivated me. But those people must be lying. Because in all the big games, I didn’t see a lot of people wanting me to win. In the end it all came together. And today was the high point,” he underlines. Medvedev also pointed out that the stands always cheer against the Russians. “I think nationality plays an important role. For a while, Russian tennis was in decline, but now, thanks to me, Andrei Rublev, Karen Khachanov and Aslan Karatsev, it is on the rise again. That’s great. I hope we attract new fans. But I realize that when we play against someone from another country, people cheer for him and not for us,” Medvedev said. Despite losing the Australian Open 2022, Daniil still has a chance to become number one in the He needs to win the Rotterdam Tournament, where he plans to play in February.

