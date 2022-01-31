They detect the new version of a ‘malware’ that is capable of factory resetting Android phones after stealing data (or money)

A report published on January 24 by the computer security company Cleafy has provided details on the recent variant of the ‘malware’ BRAT, which hackers use to steal bank details. However, its update has added new features, such as the ability to factory reset the device “right after a unauthorized transfer“.

Experts noted that the powers of this malware now include GPS tracking, the ability to use multiple communication channels, and the ability to continuously monitor the victim’s banking application thanks to keylogging.

The new version of BRATA appeared for the first time in December last year and was aimed at users of electronic banking on devices with the operating system Android from the UK, Poland, Italy, Spain, China and Latin America.

According to the report, there are currently up to three different versions of this banking Trojan, named ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’. The first is the most widespread among phones around the world and is capable of tracking the location of the device and completely erasing its data.

Variant B has “almost the same capabilities and features,” but also has the power to steal your PIN of your banking applications. Finally, variant C of BRATA installs an ‘app’ in the background of cell phones that invites them to accept an authorization to download the main malicious application “from an untrusted source” and provide access to different personal data.

From Cleafy they recommended paying attention to the applications to which administrator and accessibility access are granted, to avoid the filtering of this ‘malware’ and prevent it from stealing your login credentials in banking applications and then use this data to completely empty accounts.