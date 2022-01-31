They close the last signing and Mexico stumbles against Costa Rica

Cruz Azul managed to close the signing of Iván Morales hours after finding new complications in the talks. Mexico tied against Costa Rica in a very tough game.

There is still a week to go before Cruz Azul returns to the courts and plays its next match for the Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX. It will be on Monday, February 7 against Club León, at the Nou Camp stadium, from 9:05 p.m., for matchday 4. However, Juan Reynoso continues to prepare the squad so they don’t lose their rhythm.

At the moment, the Machine has five casualties for the national team: Carlos Rodríguez, Uriel Antuna, Julio Domínguez (Mexico), Rómulo Otero (Venezuela) and Juan Escobar (Paraguay). To them are added the two signings that have not yet been reported, due to the calls they received for this FIFA date: Iván Morales (Chile) and Luis Abram (Peru).

It is not yet confirmed that Christian Tabó can play against León on matchday 4, and the player has not yet received a definitive medical discharge. Cruz Azul’s coaching staff is concerned and raised alarms due to his rebellious injury.

The Chilean striker will finally arrive at Cruz Azul after the negotiations managed to decomplicate in the hours of Sunday night. The parties found an agreement and the former Colo-Colo is expected to arrive at CDMX on Wednesday, once he finishes concentrating with La Roja.

This Monday, starting at 7:00 p.m., Cruz Azul Femenil will jump onto the main field of the Akron stadium and face Chivas de Guadalajara, for matchday 5 of the Liga MX Femenil Clausura 2022 tournament. They need to add three to lower them and to position themselves at the top of the table. How and where to see the meeting LIVE?

The Mexican National Team, with Carlos Rodríguez as the starter and without Uriel Antuna and Julio Domínguez, goalless draw against the Ticos and it was complicated in qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. What do they need now? Beat Panama yes or yes next Wednesday, or they will be out of the classification.