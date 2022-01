Maya Rudolph and Gwyneth Paltrow.

“I’ve hosted once before, but this week has been really special for me because one of my best friends is on the show now and I’m so proud of her,” Paltrow began during her 2001 “Saturday Night Live” monologue. We’ve known each other since we were seven years old, and she’s super funny and talented, and I’m so glad she’s on SNL. Her name is Maya Rudolph.”