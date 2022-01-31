These were the 5 brands that sold the most mobiles in 2021

Samsung has once again been the brand that has sold the most mobiles during the year 2021. This is how the market has remained according to the latest data from analysts.

One more year, Samsung was once again the company with the highest number of mobile phones sold worldwide during the year 2021. The latest data from IDC and Canalys indicate that, despite the growth of Chinese firms and Apple, no company has been able to surpass the South Korean firm in terms of the number of devices shipped.

During 2021, the smartphone market grew between 5 and 6% according to analyst data, with the last quarter of the year being the worst due to problems in supply chains and the absence of components.

Samsung was once again the brand that sold the most mobile phones in 2021

IDC and Canalys indicate that Samsung managed to close the year 2021 with a market share of 20% globally, having been able to send over 270 million smartphone units worldwide. Apple, with a share of 17%, occupies the second position having managed to ship some 230 million iPhones.

Three Chinese firms: Xiaomi, OPPO and vivo they share the third, fourth and fifth position respectively, with 191, 145 and 129 million smartphones shipped each.

Company Shipments 2021

(in millions)

Market share 2021 Shipments 2020

(in millions)

Market share 2020 annual change Samsung 274.5 twenty% 255.5 twenty% +7% Manzana 230.1 17% 207.2 16% +11% Xiaomi 191.2 14% 149.6 12% +28% Oppo 145.1 eleven% 11.4 9% +22% alive 129.9 10% 112.6 9% +15% Others 379.4 28% 420.5 33% -10% Total 1,350.2 100% 1,264.7 100% +7%

There is only one Android in the top 5 best-selling mobile phones of 2021

2021 was the first year in which the smartphone market grew over the previous period since 2017, despite the component crisis. Analysts suggest that the 5G push and increased demand after a pandemic-hit 2020 have been the main factors fueling growth. And it is very likely that, were it not for the absence of components, the growth would have been even greater.

Related topics: Mobile

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!