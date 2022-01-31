These are the most and least healthy diets

The European Medical Institute on Obesity (IMEO) has launched its ninth edition of the classification of the diets more and less indicateds to take care of the line, so between the but diets he points out the Keto diet or the diet of the patches, while among the five healthiest he lists the flexitarian diet or realfood.

The IMEO Ranking is supported by twenty obesity experts and health care, including endocrine physicians and bariatric surgeons, clinical and sports nutritionists, dieticians, psychologists, therapists, and physical trainers. It feeds on Real casesscientific and market studies, news and trends collected in media and social networksas well as featured searches on Google.

Experts remind that the less healthy diets they are sensational and very restrictive, they promise to lose a lot of weight in a short time, being unsustainable in the long term. In addition, they lack scientific support and often resort to decisions “miraculous and dangerous”.

The first discouraged for a healthy weight loss is the diet of the prick. Is about an injectable drug with whose help they intend to lose extra kilos practically without any effort. Its active ingredient is liraglutide, with an appetite-inhibiting effect that acts on brain receptors, increasing the Feeling full during the subsequent 24 hours, so that to maintain this anorexigenic effect it must be injected daily at the same time.

This type of drug has been marketed in Spain since 2016. The list of side effects that it can produce is long: from mild ones such as vomiting, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, constipation or diarrhoea, to some very serious ones, such as necrotizing pancreatitis, intestinal obstruction, type II diabetes, kidney failure or heart attack.

The second is the patch diet, promises to lose between 4 and 8 kilos per month for the modest price of 25 euros per package. “They don’t have side effects, but neither is it scientifically proven its effectiveness in weight loss,” says Inmaculada Luengo, clinical nutritionist and expert in community and sports nutrition at IMEO.

The third is the keto or ketogenic diet with its most controversial variants, such as Atkins, Scardale or Dukan, promises significant weight loss, 2 to 3 kilos a weekand is often related to the names of Jennifer Lopez or actress Halle Berry. It is a diet based on 70 or 80 percent protein and fat intake, an amount that is unsustainable, compared to the Japanese diet, one of the healthiest and longest-lasting, made up of just 20 percent fat.

“When someone follows this pattern and stops consume carbohydratesyour body loses its main source of energy and resorts to stored fat as a supply”, explains IMEO clinical nutritionist Carmen Escalada. By reducing food consumption rich in sugars that provide a large amount of empty calories, decreases the total caloric intake, since foods rich in protein and fatthose allowed, are very satiating, so you will eat less.

For all these reasons, this guideline should be done only under monitoring of a professional qualified health worker and for a limited time, since it can lead to health problems derived from the accumulation of ketone bodies that can range from mild (bad breath, nausea, cramps, dizziness, constipation or headaches) to serious (dehydration, hyperuricemia, kidney failure or brain edema).

Fourth, they point to the baby diet with which you can lose up to 3 kilos in a week, and imitates a baby’s diet and triumphs among younger women and celebrities, such as Lady Gaga or Jennifer Anniston. It consists of supplying the daily solid food for crushed food with a liquid or semi-solid consistency that include mashed fruit, vegetable purees or meal replacement shakes. This type of diet is not necessarily less caloric than a diet that includes all kinds of consistencies.

Finally, the severe dissociated diet. This diet taken to the extreme, this pattern promises to lose some 3 kilos a week and is one of the favorites of actress Kate Winslet and singer Kilye Minogue. This diet has no major side effects, is monotonous and hard to follow over time, it produces fatigue and a guaranteed rebound effect when leaving it.

These are the five best diets

On the contrary, experts highlight five diets that contribute to a healthy life style. The first would be the one called change 360where the objective is not focused only on weight loss, but on other equally important aspects, such as health, the role of food as medicine, vitality and mood, sleep quality, stress, physical improvement and body composition or reduce and delay the effects of aging.

Recommend taking amounts plenty of fruits and vegetables and, to a lesser extent, whole grain carbohydrates, lean sources of protein such as legumes, fish, and low-fat dairy, as well as healthy fats for the heart. The drinks allowed to be taken between the main meals are water, coffee and infusions.

The psychonutrition or no diet, which is the one followed by the former model Heidi Klum and the actress Ana de Armas. It deals with the relationship that people have with food, their behaviors, such as anxiety eating or their emotional bond with certain types of food in certain situations or moods.

I mean, it’s about learning eat without restrictions extremethat is why it does not rule out any food group, it prioritizes vegetables, fruits, legumes, meat, fish, flour and whole grains, good fats rich in antioxidants and does not exclude pamper yourself of lower nutritional quality or occasionally processed.

Third, it recommends the real food. Those who follow him take care of their health based on “real food” that includes both whole and fresh foodsthat have been minimally processed, such as foods that have been processed but that preserve the quality and the initial healthy properties of the food.

Although the fundamental objective of realfood is not weight loss, this can occur at a rate of half a kilo per week as a collateral consequence of the improvement in lifestyle and the reduction in the consumption of certain highly caloric products and not very satiating, such as cookies, buns, juices and soft drinks or industrial sauces, among others.

Another diet he recommends is intermittent fasting 8/16, followed by Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth. The fast that commonly gives better results (with the best benefit-risk ratio) would be 16/8, while thresholds above 10pm for long periods they would be discouraged due to a greater probability of loss of muscle mass.

At fast 8/16 we will have a first phase of 16 hours duration in which we are not going to eat any food and to a large extent it usually coincides with the period that we dedicate to sleep, skipping breakfast and then proceeding with the feed window. At any time they could consume low-calorie liquids such as water, tea and a certain amount of coffee to reduce the feeling of hunger.

Finally there is the flexitarian diet based on the consumption of a vegetarian diet in which only occasionally –usually outside the home or in social meals where it is more difficult to follow a pattern vegetarian or strictly vegan– meat or fish is consumed. Although it is not a diet to lose weight as such, well planned can help us in this task at a healthy rhythm between half and a kilo of fat a week.