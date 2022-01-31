These are the celebrities that Bugatti doesn’t want to drive their cars

Enlarge ACD

January 31, 2022 They have driven their pampered vehicles drunk, they have not known how to open their doors or they have sold them almost new… Bugatti does not forgive them

Bugatti’s elitist and premium character makes its relationship with the main celebrities throughout the planet a key point in the French brand’s marketing and communication strategy. bugatti loves it associate with familiar facesbut those celebrities are also delighted to associate with the luxury car brand.

And it is that when a famous person rides in a Bugatti, it serves as ambassador for the brand. Also, when people see their favorite celebrities in the world driving a Bugatti, they begin to associate that brand with the most select.

Tom Cruise is banned for not knowing how to open the doors of a Veyron on a red carpet

Although Bugatti loves it when celebrities buy their cars, there are some who don’t like them and would like to never see them behind the wheel of their cars again, as they are destroying the good reputation they have worked tirelessly to achieve.

Bugatti’s “blacklist” of celebrities

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise has an impressive collection of cars and Bugatti models have a privileged position in his garage. However, he fell out of favor when he took a Bugatti Veyron to the red carpet of the premiere of Mission: Impossible III and had a hard time opening the door, making the car look bad in front of everyone

Simon Cowell

The famous (and controversial) jury of musical “talent shows” has been seen driving his impressive Bugatti Veyron on multiple occasions, but what the French brand did not like is that it sold it in just 6 years and having traveled barely 2,000 kilometers.

Flo Rida

The American rapper was arrested after driving (very) drunk his Bugatti Veyron and, of course, this news came out in all the media, something that Bugatti did not like too much. Like any car brand, Bugatti wants to be in the news, but not in this way.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.

It seems that Mayweather has fallen out of favor with the automaker after selling his two luxurious Bugatti after having them just a couple of years and declaring that I wasn’t happy with them.

Jenson Button

As a former racing driver, Jenson Button seems like the perfect owner to appreciate the kind of performance and engineering in a Bugatti. However, as in the case of Cowell, after buying a Bugatti, he soon put it up for sale and with less than 2,500 km tours.

