These are the 6 great games that will arrive on Xbox in February 2022

Life is Strange Remastered Collection – February 1 / Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Return to Arcadia Bay and experience the award-winning Life is Strange games like never before! Featuring remastered graphics and animations that breathe new life into the cast of characters and their heartwarming story. Life is Strange Remastered Collection includes ‘Life is Strange Remastered’ and ‘Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered’.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human – February 4 / Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

We fought the virus in Harran 20 years ago. We lost the battle. And we’re close to losing again. The City, one of the last large settlements of humanity, is falling apart due to internal conflicts. Civilization went back to the Dark Ages. But we still have hope. You are a wanderer whose power will allow you to decide the fate of the City. But such exceptional abilities are never free. You are haunted by memories that you cannot understand. You decide to go out in search of the truth… and end up in the middle of a war.

CrossfireX – February 10 / Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

A sprawling worldwide conflict rages between the Global Risk and Black List mercenary factions in an immersive, cinematic single-player experience that introduces players to the world of Crossfire through a series of action-packed stories told from both sides of the conflict. .

Martha is Dead – February 24 / Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Martha Is Dead is a dark first-person psychological thriller set in 1944 Italy that blurs the lines between reality, superstition and the tragedy of war. As the fighting between the Allied and German forces intensifies, the desecrated and drowned corpse of a woman appears: Martha. Martha has died, and her twin sister Giulia, the young daughter of a German soldier, must deal with the terrible trauma of her death and the consequences of her murder. He will undertake the search for a truth veiled by a mysterious folklore and the horror of a war that is getting closer and closer.

Elden Ring – February 25 / Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Arise, Lightless, and may grace guide you to embrace the power of the Elden Circle and rise as lord of the Circle in the Midlands. A vast, perfectly connected world in which the open territories will be full of situations and huge dungeons with complex and three-dimensional designs. As you explore, you will experience the delight of discovering overwhelming and unknown threats, and that will make you feel the thrill of overcoming

Grid Legends – February 25 / Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

GRID™ Legends brings you fast-paced car racing around the world. Create and dominate dream events, live a dramatic virtual production story and enjoy the sensation of the most spectacular races!