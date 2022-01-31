In just a few days we will discover the new games for Microsoft’s successful video game subscription service, which will arrive accompanied by the new Games With Gold for February. But while we await the reveal of the full batch of new games coming to Xbox Game Pass in February 2022, from SomosXbox we are going ahead to bring you some of the games already confirmed for the service.

Although, before showing you some of the new games that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass in February 2022, we remind you that today they leave Xbox Game Pass Xeno Crisis and 3 other games. You already know that removing the First Party titles, the rest are only accessible for a limited time. So now, without further delay, we are going to reveal some of the games that will reach GamePass soon.

5 Xbox Game Pass games for 2022 that have us excited

These are some of the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass in February 2022

Dreamscaper – February 3

Dreamscaper is a roguelite that mixes elements of fighting games, top-down shooters, and dungeon crawlers. Each dream is a different dungeon in an ever-changing world with a multitude of unique events and challenges. Step into the shoes of Cassidy, delve into her subconscious and confront her surreal nightmares to save her from a grim fate.

Beige – February 10

Besiege is a physics-based building game where you build medieval siege engines to raze massive fortresses and peaceful villages. Build a machine that can topple windmills, eliminate battalions of brave soldiers and transport precious resources, and defend it from cannons, archers or any…

Edge of Eternity – February 10

Heryon’s world is shattered. Years ago, the arrival of a mysterious alien force finally plunged the planet into an endless cataclysmic war where both magic and technology were unleashed to their darkest and worst extremes. Now an even greater threat has arisen: In a despicable act of war, the invaders unleashed the Corrosion, a deadly disease that turns lifeforms of all kinds into misshapen abominations. In these desperate times, a young soldier will have to face his destiny and embark on an epic journey that will change Heryon’s fate forever…

Total War: Warhammer III – February 17

Beyond the world and its petty wars, there is a dimension of purely malevolent magic: the Realm of Chaos. It is a terrible place that mortal minds cannot fathom. It whispers promises of power, but if you look at it, it seduces you. For you to give him your soul. For you to become him. The four Ruinous Powers rule this place in a constant struggle to escape their bonds and plunge the world into demonic corruption. Nurgle, the Plague God; Slaanesh, the God of Excess; Tzeentch, the Changer of Things; and Khorne, the God of Blood and Carnage.

On the border between the worlds, two powerful kingdoms oppose resistance: the grim warriors of Kislev and the vast empire of Greater Cathay. Although each must face their own problems, now both have reason to cross the border and send their armies to the Realm of Chaos. The world is on the brink of the abyss. A single push will unleash a cataclysm.