There will be no restrictions on travel by omicron: Ebrard to the USA

CDMX.- Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón said this Tuesday that Mexico does not plan to apply travel “restrictions” speaking during a telematic meeting convened by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on the omicron variable of the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported in a statement that Ebrard explained that “Mexico is working on a booster vaccination plan for the eligible population and that there are no plans to impose, so far, restrictions on domestic travel.

In addition, he urged the representatives of 17 countries to “maintain a message of prevention and vaccination.”

For his part, Blinken announced the intention of the United States Government to hold a new ministerial meeting early next year, detailed the Mexican Foreign Ministry.

The Secretary of State underlined the need to “strengthen the supply chains” of medical material, the “acceptance of different types of vaccines” against covid-19 and the goal of having vaccinated 70% of the world population by the end of 2022.

According to the Secretariat, the meeting was attended by ministers and representatives from Germany, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Botswana, Canada, China, India, Israel, Japan, Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom, the European Union and the European Union. African, as well as diplomats from other countries.

The Mexican government boasted this Tuesday of “a sustained reduction” in the covid-19 pandemic with only 23 cases of the omicron variant detected, so the country will celebrate Christmas without major restrictions.

The director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has suggested “cancelling or delaying” December holidays due to the advance of omicron and the prevalence of delta, for which European countries and regions of Brazil and the United States have implemented restrictions.

Mexico accumulates 3.93 million cases of covid-19 and almost 300,000 deaths recognized by Covid-19the fourth highest figure in the world, since the start of the pandemic.