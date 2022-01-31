‘The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window’: Netflix Users Say This About Kristen Bell’s New Series

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window has arrived on Netflix, and some viewers remind others of something while watching it.

The comedy series features the star of The Good PlaceKristen Bell, who plays Anna, a child psychologist who became a recluse and alcoholic after a personal tragedy.

After seeing some new neighbors move in across the street, she witnesses a murder through her window and becomes hell-bent on finding out what happened to the victim.

The Woman… proves to be popular with Netflix users. It reached number 1 in the ranking of the top 10 of the platform streaming.

Many fans of the series, however, have to remind others who are not so interested that The Woman… it is a parody, not to be taken seriously.

The series satirises the archetypes and clichés of thriller that have emerged recently, such as the highly criticized 2021 Netflix film The Woman in the Window, starring Amy Adams; and the 2016 movie The Girl on the Train in which Emily Blunt played a similar role in a similar story.

“I am extremely surprised that the comments section and Twitter responses to the trailers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are full of people who don’t even remotely understand that it was intended to be a parody,” one viewer wrote.

Another added: “The fact that some people don’t understand that the woman in the house across the street from the girl in the window is satire is funny to me. It’s in the name.”

“Concerned by the number of people who do not understand that [este] it’s a satirical parody show…as if it couldn’t be more obvious,” another fan commented.

The series is available to watch in full on Netflix right now.