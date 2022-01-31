The “wild girl”, the abused teenager who worked in a funeral home, the most vulnerable of celebrities: portrait of Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie (Photo: EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT)

His present seems to be adjusting to what he represents for the first-rate film industry. Over time, he focused on his career, what each director asks of him. Today, Angelina Jolie (46) prepares for the premiere of The Eternalsthe superhero movie in which he will have a leading role.

However, and beyond what seems to be a wonderful present, surrounded by her children –Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, peopleand the twins Knox Y vivienne-, his life story is full of drama. separated from Brad Pittin what is the most expensive and extensive divorce between celebrities, now looks at life from another perspective.

If we focus on that period with Pitt, the estrangement occurred in 2016. And although they have been legally divorced since 2019, the last word has not yet been said. Each one can rebuild their love life and will not incur an illegality for Justice, but there are still issues to be resolved. The most controversial: the sentence was recently passed, with shared custody of the children.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split in 2016

Beyond what the judge who understands the case said, complex days will come. Pitt got what he wanted, which is not what Angelina asked for, who wanted her custody to be hers alone. In the middle, the boys always said that they wanted to stay with the mother. Without going any further, Maddox – who is already of legal age – dispensed with his paternal surname, angry at the actor’s treatment of his mother.

Emotional swings and health problems were present throughout her career as an actress, a profession in which she shines every time she appears. When she focuses on the role that is asked of her, she brings out her ability to interpret, as happened in several of her projects. In Lara Croft: Tomb Raider he put the body and practically did not use a stunt double despite the dangerous scenes. He knew how to win two prizes Oscar and three Golden Globeamong the most important, although on its shelf it boasts many others.

If we go back to his adolescence, when he still did not know what the future would bring, he faced anorexia, bulimia and depression. Disorders that accompany her to this day, and for which she makes a great effort to overcome them and get ahead. In this sense, in the periods in which she is not in fullness, they become present and surpass her. During these stages she usually does not leave her house if it is not necessary. She prefers not to cross paths with the paparazzi and find herself on the covers of tabloid press.

Angelina Jolie in her early days as a model, a career in which she did not prosper (Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

When he was in what is known as high school in Argentina, he tried to enter the world of modeling, but he did not have the success he sought. This added a new item for her companions to continue making fun of her. And they increased Angelina’s low self-esteem

Although she was a student without too many learning problems, the school stage was one of the most difficult she went through. There was a moment when she wanted to give up, but she finally moved on, against everything that frightened her, against the self-flagellation. “For some reason, the ritual of having cut myself and feeling the pain maybe made me feel some kind of liberation; it’s kind of therapeutic for me,” she stated in an interview during 1999.

Years ago, Cis Rundle, who was her nanny, revealed what she was like as a girl. He took care of her for eight years and lived closely all the inconveniences that Angelina went through. “It was a wild girl. She liked to experience the pain by putting her fingers on the hot wax. Then, in her adolescence, she suffered abuse from her classmates, they mistreated her, “she said in RadarOnline.

“Once I took her to the hospital because she wasn’t eating anything. marchelina (his mom) was very worried, but in the end he managed to overcome anorexiaRundle recounted, adding, “I’m so proud of her.”

The death of his mother, in 2007, caused him great pain from which it cost him to recover (Photo: Shutterstock)

All those experiences made him transform his personality. She began to respond to the insults with blows and insults. From the age of 14 until he finally finished school, his problems became misbehavior. That applied young woman was no longer. Although she fulfilled her tasks, she lived in constant struggle with her classmates and even with her friends. She even changed her outfit. There was a moment, in her most rebellious moment, that he threw away all his clothes and had only black clothes.

However, further back in time, Jolie did not associate that way of behaving with the suffering she suffered, but with a lifestyle. At one point, before I turned 18, he worked in a funeral home: he was in charge of directing the processions. “Those times are still in my heart. I loved being a punk girl, full of tattoos”, he recalled.

He talks about the drawings, and on his skin there are more than 20. Each one represents a period of his life. One of the most striking is a phrase in Latin: Me quod me nutrit destruitwhose translation would be Everything that feeds me, destroys me.

Angelina Jolie with five of her six children

As she climbed as an actress, her life got on track. Certain aspects of her were left aside, but against bulimia and anorexia she fought and fights every day. Her build and her genetics do not help her: she once commented that skipping a meal, just that, makes her lose weight; she constantly needs to maintain a rigorous diet. When her life plays tricks on her, being able to keep her balance becomes complex.

In 2007 he went through deep pain for the loss of his mother. There, once again, the problems that we have been displaying in these lines reappeared like sharp blades. She entered a great depression and spent several months without leaving her house. “His death changed me. Losing the warmth and love of a mother like this is as if someone suddenly took away a blanket that protected you from everything”.

Angelina Jolie prepares for the premiere of The Eternals (Photo: Twitter @MarvelDato)

In 2016, in the midst of her divorce from Brad Pitt, when they still lived under the same roof, she had to be hospitalized for her worrying general condition. As reported by the magazine The National EnquirerWhen he was admitted he weighed 35 kilos. “He goes several days without eating and Brad is very worried. His life is at risk, he needs a solution immediately, “was the information provided by the media at the time.

Beyond all that, his countenance changes when he is with his children. The greatest are the ones who are pending and do not leave her alone. And besides, the work gave him back the desire.

Also, the charitable causes he embarked on long ago are his grounding cable. The humanitarian side of her is always latent, either by donating her time or money. Without going any further, a third of what he earns goes to different NGOs that he sponsors.

Jolie’s life will continue along these paths, with ups and downs, always with that internal struggle not to fall. In this sense, supported by her closest family, her children, those unconditional people who are her support when depression appears. It’s not easy. But she knows that she is not alone.

