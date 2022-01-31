The story of how an absurd app that simulated a beer inside the mobile made its creator a millionaire

The creator of this application, Steve Sheraton, earned between 10,000 and 20,000 dollars a day at the height of this app.

Both the Google Play Store and the App Store are full of free applications that are downloaded by a large number of users and thanks to which its creators make great profits every year, but, without a doubt, the most curious case of success in the entire history of these two application stores is that of an absurd app that simulated a beer inside the mobile that made its creator a millionaire.

This is the story of iBeer, the most profitable application in the history of the App Store

iBeer was an app created by an unemployed wizard, Steve Sheraton, in 2008, which was the same year that Steve Jobs launched the App Store on the iPhone and this is one of the reasons that explains the success of this application.

Before launching the App Store, Jobs contacted a number of developers to create applications for the iPhone and one of them was Sheraton, as Sheraton had uploaded a video of himself “drinking a beer” on his iPhone to YouTube, which you we leave under these lines, a clip that sold through iTunes for 2.99 euros and thanks to which he won about $2,000 a day.

Steve Jobs asked Sheraton to create an iPhone app that could mimic this illusion, and Jobs went to work creating a company called Hottrix. What Sheraton did to create this curious app is to replace the animations with real videos and above all, link these clips to movements detected by the iPhone’s accelerometer. In this way, when you moved the terminal, the liquid moved with it and so, when you tilted it towards your mouth you simulated that you were drinking a beer.

The iBeer application landed on the App Store with the same price as the video previously sold by Sheraton, 2.99 euros, and during its heyday its creator reached earn between $10,000 and $20,000 a day.

According to Sheraton itself, iBeer’s success was centered on “allowing people to show their friends what the phone was capable of” and it was “a fun way to show off the iPhone’s accelerometer and its brilliant screen with ultra-realistic colors”.

iBeer’s decline began when the company Coors Brewing Company developed a nearly identical app called “iPint”, prompting Hottrix to sue Coors for $12.5 million alleging that Coors had committed copyright infringement that had caused “irreparable damage and lost profits” for the Sheraton company. Although the owner of Hottrix never commented on this litigation, according to CBS News, this was resolved on “confidential terms”.

This app for iPhone has generated 13 million euros by deceiving users

Finally, In 2010, iBeer disappeared from the top of the most downloaded applications in the App Store in favor of other apps like Facebook, Skype or Fruit Ninja.

