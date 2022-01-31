The stormy heart of Nicolas Cage: five weddings, a four-day marriage and millionaire demands

Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage got married in February 2021. And they are still together (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NEON)

Riko Shibata is 26 years old and Japanese. In mid-2020, she met the man she was soon to marry. He had gone to his country for work. The meeting was fortuitous. They saw each other a few times, for a short time. The coronavirus pandemic distanced them. For half a year they stopped seeing each other. It did not matter: they married on February 16, 2021. The date was not chosen randomly. The couple wanted to honor the birthday of the bride’s late father. She was doing it for the first time. For him, 31 years older than her, it was his fifth marriage. He had proposed to her through a video call. By mail, to validate his proposal, he had sent her a black diamond ring.

He is Nicolas Cage, a man with a stormy heart, of chaotic love. Some short, some violent, all toxic . His bizarre and crazy life led him to get into complicated situations. Nicknamed “the Martian James Stewart”, film critic Roger Ebert defined him in a precise phrase: he said that Cage has “ only two speeds: intense and more intense ”.

The winning actor Oscar for Leaving Las Vegas keeps trying. His fifth wedding was in secret at the Wynn hotel in Las Vegas. “It is true and we are very happy”Cage confessed in an interview given to the magazine People. The bride entered the ceremony dressed in a handmade Japanese bridal kimono, made in three layers, the last one a deep black color with red trim. Riko opted for traditional wooden clogs with red straps and white socks. Cage, instead of a kimono, as tradition dictates, wore a Tom Ford tuxedo with a yellow rose on the lapel and a glitter print jacket.

The marriage with Erika Koike lasted only four days. “We were too drunk to know what we were doing,” he said (The Grosby Group)

The actor saw his wife enter accompanied by the chords of Winter Song, by Kiroro, his favorite song, where they exchanged traditional Catholic and Shinto vows, with poetry by Walt Whitman and Haiku. The celebration was very intimate: only one of Cage’s ex-wives, Alice Kim, attended along with Kal-El Cage, the son they had together .

The couple met for the first time in Shiga, Japan, while he was filming his latest movie. Prisoners of the Ghostland. Less than a year after celebrating their first wedding anniversary, they confirmed that they are expecting a child together. For Cage it will be his third: Weston is already 31 years old and has four children, and Kal-El is a 16-year-old teenager..

Nicolas Cage is 58 years old now. His last legal commitment is recent, it hasn’t even been a year yet. But it far exceeds the extent of his previous marriage. With Erika Koike, his makeup artist, he dated for almost a year. They married. The relationship lasted a sigh: only four days. Instead of enjoying a romantic honeymoon, the protagonist of Ghost Rider requested the annulment of the marriage. “We were too drunk to know what we were doing,” he explained. In the annulment documents filed by him, he cited Koike’s “criminal history” among the many reasons he wanted to dissolve the marriage. The Blast . She had a record for two episodes in Los Angeles, one in 2008 and the other in 2011. She was sentenced to five days in jail, to follow a very severe detoxification program and perform community service, in addition to being forced to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. In the other case, she was sentenced to internment for 18 months in a drug and alcohol rehabilitation program.

His third ex-wife Alice Kim sued him for domestic violence (Grosby)

The new wife did not want to accept her husband’s decision and demanded compensation since, she maintained, her reputation was damaged, which prevented her from receiving new job opportunities. “ He wants to keep my money. She wants to keep all my money! ”, the actor reacted, according to eyewitnesses. the british daily Daily Mail, who presumes to have had access to the images, reported that the event was recorded by those present, who claimed that Cage was “drunk.” Given the scandal, both were taken to a separate room, from where they left with the divorce papers in hand..

It was not the first time that the nephew of Francis Ford Coppola, who changed his last name to Cage to dispel any suspicion of nepotism, fell into the web of love. With Alice Kim, wedding witness of his last marriage, he lived his longest sentimental relationship. They were married from 2004 to 2016: they met at a singles bar where women are always younger than men, in this case 20 years. In 2005, Cage’s second son, Kal-El, was born. Obsessed with superheroes, the name chosen for the boy is the real name of Clark Kent.

But the relationship was not harmonious. In 2011, Cage was reported by Alice for domestic violence. According to her, he grabbed her arm and dragged her into his house. Finally, the defendant was arrested for exercising violence on his wife in New Orleans. As revealed by the website TMZ, the actor was drunk, screaming and pushing her in the middle of the street, when a taxi driver who was passing by ended up calling the police. “Why don’t you arrest me?” he asked two officers, as they tried to calm him down. Cage kept screaming until he got what he deserved: the cops lost patience and handcuffed him.

Upon learning that her husband had been arrested, Alice Kim decided not to press charges, with the excuse that the aggression was verbal and that “there was no physical contact.”

Nicolas Cage Spoke Spanish In Despierta América

years before, Cage was married to the renowned actress Patricia Arquette, but rumors indicate that the actor had to wait years to be able to conquer her, since Arquette was only 18 years old when he proposed to her. The wedding finally took place when the protagonist of True romance turned 27 years old. Cage’s fury attacks are known. The couple was on their way to the wedding, but the groom had a fit of rage at the airport and Arquette canceled the ceremony. The second opportunity came in 1995. The marriage was dissolved in 2001 .

In an interview, Arquette explained that they did not always live together. “There were times when we were always fighting,” he said. In 1997, on the other hand, my mother was dying of cancer and I moved in with her to take care of her.” After the loss of her mother, the American actress became involved in the fight for gender equality and leads projects to prevent breast cancer.

With the actress Patricia Arquette they did not always live together because “we spent it fighting”, revealed his ex (Reuters)

Months after the separation from Arquette, Cage was born with another obsession. From the moment he played an Elvis Presley impersonator on Wild Heart, the actor added the king of rock to his extensive list of personal myths. When he met Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the legendary singer, he fell in love instantly. They were married in August 2002, in a secret ceremony in Hawaii and on the 25th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death.. “That relationship was based on humor,” Cage confessed. We laughed a lot.” It seems that the laughs only lasted three months.

The marriage to Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of the remembered Elvis, lasted only three months (L. Busacca/WireImage)

Nicolas Cage’s first love was Christina Fulton. The relationship began in 1988 and two years later they had their first child, Weston Coppola Cage. That birth instead of uniting them, ended up separating them almost immediately. In 2009, Fulton sued him for $13 million for fraud and breach of contract. The case was only resolved in 2011 . After the separation from Fulton, the actor had a brief romance with actress Kristen Zang, between 1992 and 1994.

His controversial course has more chapters. In 2017, the young American Vickie Park accused him of having abused her at a film festival in Vienna, when the actor “was deeply drunk”.

Actress Christina Fulton was the mother of Cage’s first child, Weston Coppola Cage. In 2009, she sued her ex-husband for $13 million for fraud and breach of contract (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

His addiction to alcohol caused an unfortunate series of events in Cage’s life that he regretted. In an interview in the newspaper Guardian, the actor opened up about his future. He said if he didn’t have a job “I would be very self-destructive.” “I would sit down, order two bottles of red wine and disappear. Since I don’t want to be that person, I have to work ”, he recounted.

Cautious, Cage decided on his eternal rest in New Orleans, where he bought a haunted mansion and the chapel of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Already reserved a mausoleum of almost three meters where they will give him a Christian burial along with his collection of skulls of exotic animals. Perhaps before leaving this world, Nicolas Cage will find that love that contains him and accompanies him for the rest of his life.

