The stars of ‘Mamma Mia!’ talk about a possible third movie

mamma mia! he made a lasting impression in 2008, when he transported viewers to Greece to the tune of ABBA’s hits. And one movie was not enough.

Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried wowed audiences as the mother-daughter duo in the original film. Hoping for answers about her father’s identity, Sophie contacts three of her mother’s old flames: Sam (Pierce Brosnan), Bill (Stellan Skarsgård), and Harry (Colin Firth), ahead of their wedding. .

While they never reveal who Sophie’s father is, the three men agree to remain father figures.

A decade after the musical’s success, producer Judy Craymer gave fans a second movie. also full of ABBA tunes and antics in the Greek islands. The 2018 version featured a young Donna, played by Lily James, and her three fast-paced romances.

the story too brought Cher into the mix like her mother, Ruby Sheridan. All of the original cast appeared in the sequel, including Donna’s best friends Rosie (played by Julie Walters) and Tanya (Christine Baranski), who played significant roles in both stories.

In 2021, Craymer reflected on the two hit movies, inspired by the Broadway musical from 1999.

“Meryl was the first choice [para Donna]. I had seen her in a play… and I thought: ‘Oh my God, she’s good’«recalled the English filmmaker. “She jumped before reading the script because she had seen the play in New York. I called his agent and asked him, that wasn’t really the protocol. He called Meryl, thinking she would say no. He yelled into the phone: ‘I’m Mamma Mia!’ It was a great support”.

The producer explained that, despite the excellent reviews of the first film, «nothing moves that fast” in Hollywood, so the sequel took 10 years to make it to the big screen.

“It just seemed natural and the time was right. They all wanted to join for that”, Craymer said of the second film. He pointed out that Streep rarely, if ever, does sequels, but agreed to return. “I think she missed us. It was just a big party, really”.

Craymer also joked about the chance of a third blockbuster. He revealed that many of the stars have hinted that they want to return to Greece one last time.

“As we say in the world of cinema, that is in process. It has to be a trilogy. Everybody wants to go back and do it, so it’s being worked on. I think they all have to come back. I think one day there will be another movie. I know Universal would like me to”, closed Craymer.

hinted that Cher’s character could be a big focus in the third installment. “We haven’t finished your story yet.”, continued the producer. “There could be a couple of new ABBA songs. I think there are songs that have not been used from the ABBA catalog”.

Not enough music?

“If it were up to me, yes, of course, there would be eight Mamma Mia. Do you know how fun that is? Listen, every person in that movie would say yes in a heartbeat. We want to hang out togetherAmanda Seyfried said in June 2020.That’s what we talked about last time. Did we ever think that we would end up here again on an island in Croatia?”

However, the actress questioned whether it could really come to fruition, considering the songs that remain available.

“So yeah, I wish there was Mamma Mia! 3. But I will say something. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, and I hope I’m wrong again. I don’t think there are enough ABBA songs to make a third movie”, he continued. «Because we would have to use ‘Super Trooper’ again and we would have to use ‘Mamma Mia’ again. We would have to use them in a different way«.

“Yeah, I’d do until 10. I’m down”, Lily James said during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Amid rumors of a third film, the actress added: “I’m. Signed, sealed, delivered, I am theirs”.

«I hope that if they decide to do it, it had better be soon because many of us are not getting any younger.«. So said Christine Baranski in April 2021. «We don’t want to be singing and dancing with a walker. We all want a Mamma Mia! 3 because we had so much fun making these movies. Both movies were two happy experiences«.

“I always think it would be fun to get back together on that Greek island. Maybe film us all having dinner and telling stories and singing ABBA songs”, Baranski said in January 2022. “And then make it film like a big night out”.