The series based on Halo released a spectacular trailer and already set a date for its premiere

During the last edition of The Game Awards, Paramount Plus released what was the first advance of Halo, the series based on the huge video game franchise. Although he did not anticipate much about the plot, he did leave one certainty: the visual section of the adaptation is going to be spectacular. Now, as part of the NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, The first official trailer was presented.

The day before, a small video published on the social networks of the series already anticipated what was going to be seen. In addition to showing new images of the series, its premiere date was also revealed, which is scheduled for March 24th and can be seen through the Paramount Plus platform. It is also known that it will have ten chapters and that the production will have its own timeline (Halo Silver Timeline), so it will not be tied to the development proposed by the games .

The series will transport viewers to an epic conflict that takes place in the 26th century and pits humanity against aliens known as Covenant. In the preview, it was possible to have a much deeper look at the scenarios in which the story will take place, but it also offered a broader look at the characters that it will bring to this new screen. Back and following the line of his first teaser, the visual proposal is going to be of a high level and promises to translate what is seen in the games in a promising way.

Although the story will be independent, there will be a large number of elements that fans will be able to recognize, but maintaining enough freedom so that this production manages to capture the audience by itself. As those responsible explained, the objective is that it has the opportunity to evolve without colliding with what can be seen in the games.

The Halo franchise is going through an unbeatable moment. A few days ago, through a presentation of Microsoft’s financial results, it was known that halo-infinite – the latest installment in the saga – has attracted more than 20 million players since its launch in December. This mark made it the most successful launch in the history of the franchise that celebrated its 20th anniversary last year. “Thank you all for joining us on the next step of this great journey,” they said through the game’s official networks.

The Halo series is going to star paul schreiber in the role of Master Chief, but will also feature Jen Taylor, Natascha McElhone, Danny Sapani, Yerin Ha, Charlie Murphy, Bokeem Woodbine and Natasha Culzac, among others. With Kyle Killer and Steven Kane as its creators, the project also has steven spielberg in the role of executive producer.

