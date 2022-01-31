The sequel to Joker will be shot in 2023 with Joaquin Phoenix

MADRID, 31 Jan. (CultureLeisure) –

In 2019 it premiered joker, film directed by Todd Phillips, and since then the rumors about a possible sequel to the film, which earned him the Oscar for Best Leading Actor for joaquin phoenixThey have been constant. Now the latest information indicates that the sequel will start shooting next year again with Phoenix as the protagonist.

As reported by Heroic Hollywood, citing sources close to the production, Warner Bros. has officially received the first draft of the script and the movie, again with Todd Phillips in the lead, will start shooting sometime in 2023. At the moment the details of the plot are unknown.

“Ignored and mistreated by Gotham society, Arthur Fleck, a comedian with mental problems, will unleash a spiral of chaos and bloody crimes. A path that will put face to face with his alter ego: Joker“, reads the synopsis of the feature film, written by Phillips and Scott Silver.

Since the film was released, the Joker character has made a few small appearances on the big screen. Jared Leto’s version appeared in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, released in 2021. The Clown Prince of Crime is rumored to make a cameo appearance in batman, headed by Robert Pattinson. If so, it is not yet known who will play the iconic villain.

Phillips is working on a Hulk Hogan biopic which will have Chris Hemsworth as protagonist. For his part, Phoenix is ​​in full promotion of C’mon C’mon. Always forward, which still does not have a release date in Spain. The interpreter will also participate in Disappointment Blvd. of Ari Aster and will get into the skin of Napoleon Bonaparte in a biopic directed by Ridley Scott.