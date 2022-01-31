The script of the Super Mario movie is “Top Secret”, according to the voice of Luigi

The cast of the animated Super Mario movie was revealed last September and, since then, not much has been heard from anyone other than Chris Pratt, who will voice Mario.

Now, however, in an appearance on the American talk show Jimmy Kimmel LiveCharlie Day, the voice of Luigi, has spoken a bit about his own role. When Kimmel asked him, Charlie mentioned that he goes into a booth and records the lines by himself and doesn’t really know much about the script – that’s the secret.

“I’m playing Luigi, actually, I was shooting it this morning and I’d love to tell you all about it, but they’re top secret about that stuff…I don’t know anything…Mario probably knows, but they don’t tell Luigi.”

He went on to joke about how two guys with hammers would break his neck if he tried to tell anyone about the upcoming Super Mario movie. Here is the full interview:

In addition to Charlie Day talking about how secret the movie is, The film’s producer also mentioned that Chris Pratt’s accent for Mario’s voice is phenomenal.. Pratt himself has said that it is a dream come true and has been “working hard on it“.

Pratt and Day will be joined by a cast for Super Mario that includes Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong.

The animated Super Mario movie will hit theaters this December.