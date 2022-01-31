The SAT will have a new mechanism for tax debt payments

On January 25, the Tax Administration Service (SAT) announced a new mechanism to make payments on account, by period or exercise of fiscal debts.

The tax authority did the above through the first early version of the First Resolution of Modifications to the Miscellaneous Tax Resolution (RMF) for 2022.

According to an article published by prosecution, rule 2.1.52 is added to said document, to establish the possibility for taxpayers to make payments on account of their debts, together with any of the payment facilities provided for in the Federal Tax Code (CFF).

The article indicates that the rule establishes that taxpayers who are responsible for certain tax debts pending payment, firm or not, may make payments on account of the same to be applied in the order provided for in article 20 of the CFF. That is, with the following priority:

The compensation referred to in the seventh paragraph of article 21 of the CFF.

The article explains that in these cases, taxpayers may jointly request the application of any of the payment facilities provided for in the CFF. But they must comply with the rules and requirements that apply to each type of facility.

For this, the procedure sheet 317/CFF “Request for capture line for payments on account, by period or exercise of certain credits pending payment” will be used.

For cases in which payment facilities are requested, the tax authority will issue the corresponding resolution accompanied by a Form for Payment of Federal Contributions (FCF), which contains a capture line to make the payment within the established term.

But prosecution clarified that the foregoing does not limit the authority in the exercise of its powers, because it could still initiate or continue with the administrative procedure of execution, with respect to the other unresolved concepts.

– With information from prosecution.

