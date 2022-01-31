The Rock Shrug Workout

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson posts a video on Instagram showing a series of barbell shrugs which are used to increase the size and strength of the trapezius muscle.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson he’s as well known as any other figure in culture, as a wrestler, an actor and, increasingly, an entrepreneur, but the big man is a bodybuilder at heart. He has one of the most discussed (and most repeated) training regimens in the fitness world. When he opens up to his huge following and posts a clip of his workout, people (and us) pay attention. Not in vain, his appearance in the gym and his philosophy of life is usually synonymous with success.

Recently, Johnson shared a clip of an exercise that doesn’t often appear on his training tapes. The video shows the Black Adam actor standing inside a weight rack, set to the Black Sabbath song “Iron Man,” and gripping a barbell with both hands heavily chalked. He shrugs to lift the bar straight up, close to his torso, pauses for a moment, straining to keep the weight up, then lowers back down. He’s doing the reps deliberately, taking a moment in the bottom position between each rep before a quick pick-up motion for the next.

If you haven’t recognized the exercise, Johnson is doing shrugs. The movement can be a valuable tool for developing the trapezius muscles, especially when using a barbell with a heavy load. We can’t see exactly how many plates Johnson has on the bar, but if you listen closely you can hear clanks, so it looks like you are using one of your favorite gym tools, metal chains, to provide some variable resistance to your workout (also called the strings in the post title). Although Johnson cheats a bit with the incline between reps to help manage the weight, he is still able to finish each lift with good form.

Johnson too Avoid two common mistakes people make when doing shrugs. First of all, simply lift the weight up and down. Some scientists hold that you should roll your shoulders on every rep, but that’s not helpful. You’re wasting movement and losing trap engagement when you do anything other than lift straight up and down. Second, Johnson is keeping his eyes forward instead of looking down at the weight. He’s not doing that just to brag to the camera; he is keeping the spine in a neutral position, which allows you to engage the traps correctly.

Do you want to use shrugs in your own workouts? Consider switching up the bar and using a pair of dumbbells or kettlebells to start with so you can focus on your form.

