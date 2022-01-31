The risk of applying the sentinel network to Covid-19 in Primary

Francisco José Sáez Martínez and Rafael Manuel Micó.

The Ministry of Health already points out that the curve of the sixth wave of Covid-19 and the branch minister, Carolina Darias, insists on advancing to another phase of the pandemic and “moving from emergency surveillance to objective surveillance.” In this way, it would give way to the detection of covid cases based on a sentinel network made up of hospitals and health centers that would save costs to the Administrationbut which, according to the Family Medicine alert, could lead to a ‘concealment’ of cases.

Based on the experience with the flu, the covid sentinel network would focus on a large number of hospitals (all level 1 hospitals plus those that are decided to be added) and would be allocated between 100 and 150 family doctors for every three million inhabitants. Something that, for Francisco José Sáez Martínez, head of the Clinical Management Group of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG), would be “enough” from the point of view scientific and public health but “insufficient” from patient care and when it comes to avoiding pandemic transmission.

“Until now, all patients with suspected covid were tested. With the covid flu, if they have a cough or fever, the family doctor who does not belong to the sentinel network will say that they are positive, he will send you paracetamol and discharge you, but he will not do a diagnostic test”, explains Sáez Martínez, who assures that this will improve the epidemiological data because not all the positives will be recorded.

Diagnosed cases, but outside covid statistics

Sáez Martínez is clear that there will be covid cases that will go unnoticed and will remain more in the scientific aspect. “For example, when analyzing another future wave, a number of cases will be known that will mean a prevalence of the disease among the population of a few percent. The problem is that this assumption is untuned in each person and this conditions problems, we can no longer talk about professional illnesses or the need for intervention, it will only be one more clinical case”, he details.

For his part, the vice president of the Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (Semergen), Rafael Manuel Micó, considers that there is no reason to hide cases unless the diagnostic test does not arrive at the center. “Perhaps in the city more cases can be lost, but in rural areas you usually end up finding out everything because there is more affinity and Medicine is more humanized,” she says.

“There will be cases that will go unnoticed and will remain more in the scientific aspect”

The doctor recalls that there are currently some notifiable diseases (EDO) and each doctor has to declare them so that they are detected and go to the network regardless of whether there are a series of professionals that make up the network that are distributed. “Nowadays, it is very easy to declare it because it is electronic, That’s why you don’t have to hide. In fact, every day we insist that the centers at least register, even if there is no test that certifies it, and in the collaboration between the Medicine and Nursing units to try to ensure that they do not escape us. What we ask the Administration is that they return the data to us so that we can carry out clinical management”, claims Manuel Micó.

Cost savings for the SNS and risk of further spread

For Sáez Martínez, “the fundamental issue” of the sentinel network is the economic savings of spending that the detection of cases is now taking place. “The objective is remove the performance of PCR and antigens to the entire population and in those that doctors suspect that it is necessary to do them to find out what the prevalence of the disease is and detect if it is endemic or something anecdotal”, details the specialist. In addition, Manuel Micó recalls that in the current sentinel networks there are no extra costs beyond those derived from his own organization, since the participation of professionals is voluntary.

“When the extension is endemic or pandemic, these situations generate a greater spread of the disease”

However, this economic saving in massive tests is linked to the inconvenience of individual not knowing if you have the disease and to impossibility of doing a cut test how is it currently doneand. “If the doctor does not belong to that network, you give him a treatment based on the symptoms he has and you find out some time later that that patient was positive and has transmitted it to the whole family because you have not done the diagnostic procedure,” he explains. Saez Martinez.

For the specialist, this is the main problem, since when the extension is endemic or pandemic, these situations generate a greater spread of the disease. “This takes us back to the year 2020, when based on the clinical picture it was ensured that a patient had covid. However, as it was not recorded in any record, they have not been recognized as having passed the infection and now when they look for a covid passport or go to get vaccinated, it is not recorded. There were a number of cases diagnosed in Primary that have not been recognized and there is a risk that it will happen again “assures the specialist.

The good definition of the objectives, key to the success of covid flu

To overcome many of the difficulties, the head of the SEMG Clinical Management Group considers that the key to success is the correct definition of surveillance objectives. “Health sets some final objectives for surveillance and the diagnosis is based on them. For example, older than 60 years with COPD. Then the sentinel doctor performs the diagnostic test on those who meet these characteristics, and on those who do not meet the criteria, the test is not performed. Therefore, the disease is hidden and the incidence is lower”, assures the doctor.

“The objectives must affect the entire population because if not, there is a risk that it will appear that only the objectives defined by Health have covid”

In this sense, Sáez Martínez gives an example of what happened with the detection of AIDS to illustrate theThe importance of clearly defining the objectives of covid surveillance. “This type of detection was raised in its day with HIV. It was defined in homosexuals and drug addicts, but it was not done in heterosexuals or in people with other types of treatment or contacts. When the data from Spain was evaluated with the rest of the countries, they were different because it only focused on a part of the population. Subsequently, the orientation was changed and any patient with risk symptoms is tested. This entailed a higher cost, but it could be afforded by the SNS”, details the specialist.

How should the objectives of the covid sentinel network be?

In the current situation, the doctors consider that the first clearest objective would be the dscreening in high-risk individuals understanding these as those over 65 years of age, people with certain risk pathologies and unvaccinated. And later they should be stipulated based on age criteria. “This must be well defined and affect the entire population because if not, there is a risk that it will seem that only the objectives you define have the disease and that in the end the feeling is that covid is only a problem for the elderly”, explains Sáez Martínez.

Another key aspect is that the objectives are common throughout the country. “Currently, the sentinel networks lack more coordination. Health must work on clear common objectives”, claims Micó, who reminds the Ministry to remember Family and help them with that money from Europe that they do not know what to do with. “It is essential that Primary Care is coordinating the network because health management has a holistic vision and so does the first level of care”, claims the doctor.