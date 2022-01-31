The radical change of look of Selena Gomez that has taken eight hours

Selena Gomez is one of those people who rarely change her look. Sometimes she has cut her long hair to give it a bob style, and she has even dared to cut her bangs, although never too short, much less radical. Up to now.

The artist has wanted to go a step further and give a twist to her style with a new hair color, one that has taken her more than eight hours of work. This was confirmed by stylists Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri, in charge of bleaching hair, at Nine Zero One.





“We have been doing Selena’s color for over a decade. She usually keeps it pretty natural but this time she wanted a big change,” Riawna said in an Instagram post. The stylist explains that, in the case of Selena, “it is a unique shade of blonde”, since they had to make sure to find the perfect balance for her skin color.

According to the colorists “the whole process took more than eight hours”, although for them “it was definitely worth it”. For the entire coloring process, they used violet shampoo and conditioner, which cleanses and softens the hair while maintaining the ash blonde color, avoiding orange tones.

