The promise of Efraín Flores to Jorge Vergara

Efrain Flowers he is one of the men who “most feels” Chivas from Guadalajara. With internships in various Aztec football teams, He was in charge of the Flock from 2007 to 2009, where he finished with an effectiveness of 54% after having directed 87 games. Currently, he suffers from the unstable present of the Guadalajara institution.

+ Chivas stove football heading to Liga MX Clausura 2022

If it were up to him, Flores would return to Chivas without hesitation. In fact, the one who was also technical director of the Pachuca recalled in a conversation during the program Duro de Marca a few words towards Jorge Vergarawhere he stated that he would return to the rojiblancos without charging anything.

“The truth is that one day talking with Jorge (Vergara) I told him: I think that Chivas marked some of us so much, and gave us so much satisfaction, that I would work for you, Jorge, for a year for free. In order to put a grain of sand to get Chivas forward.”the 63-year-old coach came to say.

And it is that despite the fact that his last experience on the bench was in 2018 at the head of Zacatecas miners, Efraín Flores has closely followed the Chivas news. In an interview at the end of last year, the helmsman gave the keys that explain, according to his vision, the so little encouraging present in Verde Valle.

“They have a great squad but they need people with experience. That’s what this Chivas has lacked, and I think they have ceased to have the sense of belonging to what Chivas really is. These kinds of things are what are missing at this stage“, argued at the time.