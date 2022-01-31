The Porsche 911 that Will Smith drove in Two Bad Cops goes up for auction and its price is crazy

At that time, both the director and the lead actor, Will Smith, were not yet big names in Hollywood. The Bay car fan desperately wanted a Porsche for the scene. But the budget was not enough to rent one of these sports cars and the automaker itself did not want to provide a car. So Bay turned to a car from his private collection, as reported by Mecum Auctions. The filmmaker was made with a rarity of the time. According to the auction house, only 1,427 examples of the Porsche 964 911 Turbo were built in 1994 and fewer than 350 cars were exported to the United States. Not surprisingly, the Porsche from “Bad Boys” also takes pride of place on the movie’s poster.

The Porsche from “Bad Boys” is not the best seller at the auction

The car in the film was renovated in 2006 and won several awards. In January 2020, Will Smith also got behind the wheel of the sports car at the premiere of the sequel “Bad Boys for Life”. At auction, however, the original “Bad Boys” Porsche was not the best seller, at $1.43 million, but instead ranked ninth place on the bestseller list. The highest price was achieved by a 1965 Shelby GT350R Prototype which, according to the auction house, is “historically the most important Shelby Mustang in the world”. A bidder offered 3.75 million dollars (3.31 million euros) for it.

This article about the Porsche from “Bad boys” was originally published on the German version of GQ.

