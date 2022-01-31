The particular second use that Katy Perry gives to antigen tests

Antigen tests have become one of the elements most used by everyone on a daily basis since the coronavirus pandemic broke into our lives at the beginning of 2020. And they are key when it comes to knowing whether or not we have the disease. since they allow the detection of the virus quickly from our homes. However, Katy Perry has wanted to go further and give them a particular second use.

The American singer has surprised on social networks showing her more than 151 million followers the second life she gives to the coronavirus detection tests after using them. The 37-year-old artist, neither short nor lazy, decided to wear one of those tests as earrings for her appearance on the ‘Saturday Night Live’ program. Of course, Katy Perry has customized it with shiny details in gold and a red heart. “We’re on ‘SNL’ tonight,” he writes alongside the image.

The idea of ​​the artist starring in songs as successful and popular as ‘Dark Horse’, ‘The One That Got Away’, ‘Hot n Cold’ or ‘Harleys in Hawaii’, among others, is causing a stir on social networks where many of his followers are encouraged to follow this particular trend.

Orlando Bloom’s “nasty” habit

In an interview for ‘Heart Breakfast with Jamei Theakston and Amanda Holden’, Katy Perry surprises by revealing the particular habit that her partner, Orlando Bloom, has. “He loves flossing, which, thank God, because some couples don’t and it’s disgusting and he has shiny teeth,” the artist begins. “Leave dental floss everywhere. On my side of the bed, in the car, and on the kitchen table. I’m like: ‘There are dumpsters everywhere!’” he concludes.